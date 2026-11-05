Polo takes valuable lessons from Youth Olympic Games

DAKAR — ANGEL Polo missed the podium in the women’s wushu Taijiquan combined event but gained valuable international exposure and experience at the 4th Youth Olympic Games (YOG).

“I will learn from this experience and keep getting better,” said Polo, who turns 16 on Dec. 12, before leaving the Youth Olympic Village for Dakar Airport early Wednesday.

“I still have one year left as a junior, and I’ll do my best to build on the experience I gained here,” said Polo, a Grade 10 student at Pasay North City High School.

Polo won bronze at the world championships in Tianjin, China, last March, finishing behind the same two athletes who claimed the top spots at the YOG — Ng Zhe Nin of Singapore and Chu Yu En of Chinese Taipei.

Polo was the Philippines’ lone wushu entry among the nine athletes sent to Dakar under the Philippine Olympic Committee, headed by Abraham Tolentino, with support from the Philippine Sports Commission, chaired by Patrick Gregorio.

Her Chinese coach, Li Jianfang, praised Polo’s performance despite falling short of their target.

“Thank you for your concern and support. Although we did not achieve the result we hoped for, she gave her best,” Li said. “We will learn from this experience and use these lessons to keep improving.”

For Polo, the Dakar experience was already a valuable reward.

“I’m very happy and satisfied with my performance,” said Polo, whose deduction for a miscue in the Taijishan phase of Tuesday’s final contributed to her missing the podium.

“I want to thank everyone who supported me, whether I won or lost,” she added.

Polo and Li flew home Wednesday morning.

With the wushu tandem back home, the Philippine campaign shifted its focus to swimmers Jamesray Mishael Ajido, who had two events remaining, and Riannah Chantelle Coleman, who had one more competition at the Dakar Olympic pool.

Gymnasts Tchelzy Maayo and Hillarion Palles III also stepped up their training under coaches Reyland Capellan and Japan’s Kazutaka Hakamada, according to Chef de Mission Rocky Samson and POC’s Shawn Hendric Telebrico.

The young gymnasts began adjusting to the Youth Olympic Village while recovering from jet lag after a 30-hour flight. During a tour of the sprawling village, they also met basketball icon Pau Gasol of Spain, a member of the International Olympic Committee Athletes’ Commission.

Athletics entry Naomi Marjorie Caesar, who will compete in the women’s 800 meters, had also checked in at the village but had yet to train at the Dakar Athletics Stadium.

The remaining members of Team Philippines were scheduled to arrive from Manila on Thursday: Pi Durden Wangkay in the men’s 200 meters, Maritanya Krog in women’s cycling, and Jade Justine Justiniane in windsurfing.

Gymnastics competitions begin Saturday, followed by athletics, cycling and windsurfing on Sunday. PR