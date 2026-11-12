Proud parents, winning legacy

DAKAR — Former national athletes Jonah Genilza and Ben Cesar are seeing their service to the country live on through their children, who are now making their mark on the international stage.

Both parents share one thing in common: They are proud their children are achieving what they once dreamed of—and even surpassing their accomplishments.

In an interview with the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) Media Pool after the athletics competitions at the Dakar 2026 Youth Olympic Games on Tuesday at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop Stadium, Genilza and Cesar shared their joy over their children’s performances.

“I’m proud of what Pi’s been accomplishing,” said Genilza, a decorated former athlete who traveled to Dakar to personally coach her son, Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, who won bronze in the boys’ 200 meters.

Genilza recalled how her son once told her that he would become a better athlete than her.

“He once told me when he was younger that he’d be better than me,” she said. “And he’s doing that already. He’s here in the Youth Olympics and he won a bronze medal.”

Cesar, whose daughter Naomi Marjorie Cesar won silver in the girls’ 800 meters, shared the same sentiment.

“Obviously for me, I want my kids to be better than me,” said Cesar, who represented the country in international competitions, including the Southeast Asian Games, from 1991 to 1997. “For them to be doing this is the most important part.”

For both parents, the Dakar experience will remain one of their most memorable moments.

“I’m almost hoarse cheering from the stands,” Genilza said, describing the excitement of watching her son compete. Like Cesar, she has had to balance her roles as a parent and coach.

“I just couldn’t believe he did it. Even though he didn’t get a PB (personal best), he’s improved his season best,” she said.

Cesar was equally thrilled to see her daughter reach the podium.

“Obviously I’m very happy, but happier knowing Naomi is doing this not only for herself but for the kids back home. She dreamed of doing this,” Cesar said.

Their children’s medal-winning performances followed a similar pattern: Both athletes dug deep in the final stretch to secure their podium places.

Cesar surged ahead approaching the final 100 meters to finish second in 2 minutes, 9.34 seconds, behind Ethiopia’s Netsanet Selemon (2:04.43) and ahead of Morocco’s Khadija Elmostaqim (2:10.05).

Wangkay, meanwhile, finished fifth in the final. Running in Lane 9, where he had no direct competitor to gauge his pace against, he produced a strong finish and narrowly missed silver in a photo finish.

He clocked 21.36 seconds, behind Guyana’s Deuquan’ Farrell. Zimbabwe’s Ropafadzo Mzondo won the race in 21.04 seconds.

Both parents said their children’s passion for sports developed naturally after they were introduced to different activities at a young age.

“They were exposed to various sports during summer, and for Pi it was swimming, football, then track,” Genilza said. “I gave him the freedom to choose, and he’s happy with track.”

Cesar also encouraged her children to explore different sports before finding their own interests.

“I let my kids play multiple sports, including soccer, and Naomi found herself loving track,” she said.

Asked what message they hoped other young athletes and parents would take from their children’s achievements in Dakar, both emphasized perseverance, dreams, and parental support.

“Not to give up — when Pi was starting, he’d make the semis, then improved by making the finals, then became a medalist,” Genilza said. “For the parents, support your kids. Your support is very precious and important for them to achieve their goals.”

Cesar encouraged young athletes to keep believing in themselves.

“Don’t be afraid to dream. Through hard work, anything is possible,” she said. “Parents? These things won’t happen without you guys.”

Genilza and Cesar also thanked POC president Abraham Tolentino, Philippine Sports Commission chairman Patrick Gregorio, and Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association president Terry Capistrano for supporting their children and Philippine sports. POC MEDIA POOL