PSC, BSC boost Barmm sports

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Bangsamoro Sports Commission (BSC) have reaffirmed their shared goal of building stronger and more inclusive sports programs across the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (Barmm).

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pató” Gregorio recently welcomed BSC officials led by Chairman Arsalan A. Diamaoden at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex. The meeting underscored both agencies’ commitment to expanding access to sports and to jointly organizing the Mindanao Sports Summit on Nov. 6–7 at Mindanao State University in Marawi City.

The summit aims to boost grassroots sports development and enhance talent identification across Mindanao.

Barmm athletes earlier made their presence felt during the 11th BIMP-Eaga (Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia, Philippines–East Asean Growth Area) Friendship Games in Puerto Princesa City last year, earning one gold, three silver, and four bronze medals. PR