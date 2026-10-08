PSC Chairman’s Cup backs grassroots golf

The Philippine Sports Commission and the National Golf Association of the Philippines will stage the PSC Chairman’s Cup on Oct. 9 at Luisita Golf and Country Club in Tarlac to support the Fairway to the Future grassroots golf program.

More than 100 golfers from government agencies, private-sector partners, and the media are expected to compete in the tournament, which starts with an 8 a.m. shotgun start. Registration opens at 6 a.m.

PSC Chairman Patrick “Pato” Gregorio launched Fairway to the Future in line with President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.’s directive to strengthen government support for grassroots sports.

The program aims to provide free golf lessons and access to training facilities for qualified children from underserved communities nationwide, with priority potentially given to children and dependents of caddies and club employees.

“We believe golf talents can be found all over the country, and through this program, we might discover a diamond in the rough who can become a champion,” Gregorio said.

The Chairman’s Cup will use a four-person scramble format, in which teams select their best shot and all four players hit from that position until the ball is holed.

Scores will be converted into Molave points: six for an albatross, five for an eagle, four for a birdie, three for par, two for a bogey, and one for a double bogey. Triple bogey or worse earns no points. The team with the highest total after 18 holes wins.

The Juniors division will recognize the champion, first runner-up, and second runner-up teams. The government partners, private partners, media, and PSC-POC divisions will each award champion and first runner-up teams.

Special hole awards will recognize the most accurate drive and longest drive on Hole 1, and nearest to the pin and hole-in-one on Hole 13.

Fairway to the Future targets golfers 18 and younger, including children of caddies, greenskeepers and club employees, public school students, out-of-school youth and young players from provincial communities.

The program envisions community- and school-based instruction, standardized coaching, regional training centers and a structured competition pathway. Under the proposed framework, participating facilities will provide designated practice areas free of charge and waive green fees for registered junior golfers during prescribed hours.

“We intend to expand our partnerships as we continue the program. Hopefully, more stakeholders will join us in providing opportunities for our children,” Gregorio said.

The PSC and NGAP will lead the nationwide development program in partnership with the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority, Bases Conversion and Development Authority, Armed Forces of the Philippines, and Department of National Defense.

The PSC Chairman’s Cup is supported by major sponsors Smart, John Hay Golf and Malbon Golf, and minor sponsors Asia Brewery, Pocari Sweat, Milo, Patton Studio, Bluebird Golf and Philippine Airlines. Philippine Golf Resort Reservations provided special support. PR