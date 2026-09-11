PSC chief to grace 2026 Davao Sports Heroes Night

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio is expected to attend the 2026 Davao Sports Heroes Night as guest of honor on Sept. 12 at Rogen Inn in Davao City.

The annual sports recognition event, organized by the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) in cooperation with Southern Sports Digest, will honor athletes, coaches, sports organizations, and other personalities who have made significant contributions to sports in Davao and Mindanao.

Gregorio will join officials and guests from the City Sports Development Division, the Davao City government, and other sectors of the local sports community, according to DSA President Jon Develos of the Daily Tribune and Live One TV and Vice President Leonard Paul Palo of Southern Sports Digest and Reboot TV.

The Sports Heroes Night recognizes national and local athletes and sports personalities from Davao and other parts of Mindanao who have excelled in their respective disciplines and brought pride to the country and their communities through achievements at the national and international levels.

Four major awards will highlight this year’s event: Male Sports Hero of the Year, Female Sports Hero of the Year, Coach of the Year, and Sports Association of the Year.

Organizers have also added new citations, including the Rising Athlete of the Year, which will recognize emerging sports personalities who have shown outstanding potential and achievements in their respective disciplines.

Another new category, Sports Team of the Year, will honor a team that has delivered notable performances and contributed to the growth of its sport.

The organizers will also present special plaques and certificates of appreciation to athletes, coaches, sports organizations, support groups, media practitioners, and other stakeholders who have helped promote and develop sports in the community.

The awards will consider accomplishments from 2025 through the first quarter of 2026. Selected members of the DSA and Southern Sports Digest will screen and evaluate the nominees.

At last year’s inaugural Sports Heroes Night, siblings Chino Sy Tancontian and Sydney Sy Tancontian received the Male and Female Sports Hero of the Year awards, respectively, for their outstanding international performances from 2024 through the first quarter of 2025.

Ace Larida, head coach of the Pilipinas Sambo national team, was named Coach of the Year, while the Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI), led by President Paolo L. Tanconitan, received the Sports Association of the Year award. DSA