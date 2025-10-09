PSC chief visits Davao City

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) Chairman John Patrick C. Gregorio paid a courtesy visit to the Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) on Thursday, October 9, 2025, strengthening ties between the national agency and the local government in advancing grassroots sports programs.

SDD-CMO officer-in-charge Michael Denton "Mikey" P. Aportadera warmly welcomed PSC Chairman John Patrick C. Gregorio and thanked the commission for its continued support in empowering Dabawenyo athletes and promoting community-based sports.

The meeting centered on enhancing collaboration between the PSC and the City Government of Davao through the SDD-CMO, particularly in the implementation of sports development initiatives and training programs for local athletes.

In a Facebook post, SDD-CMO extended its gratitude to the PSC chairman "for his time and his ongoing commitment to promoting grassroots sports and empowering Filipino athletes."

It was Gregorio’s first visit to Davao City since taking on the role of PSC chairman.

He also joined the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at SM City Davao, visited the University of the Philippines (UP) Mindanao campus, and later proceeded to General Santos City for an ocular inspection of the venues for this year’s Batang Pinoy Games. MLSA