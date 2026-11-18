MANILA, Philippines — Sixty-eight years after his great-granduncle made Philippine football history, national team standout Andres Aldeguer has added another milestone to his family’s sporting legacy, emerging as one of the promising faces of the country’s next generation of football players.

At the 2026 Asian Games in Japan, Aldeguer converted the decisive penalty in the Philippines’ 2-1 victory over Kuwait, giving the country its first men’s football win at the Asian Games since 1958.

In a remarkable family connection, his great-granduncle, George Aldeguer, scored the winning goal in the Philippines’ historic 1-0 victory over Japan in 1958.

Two generations, two historic goals and one family legacy have become part of Philippine football history.

In recognition of his achievement, the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Philippine Football Federation (PFF) honored Andres on Nov. 13 at the Rizal Memorial Sports Complex in Manila.

The ceremony was attended by PSC Chairman John Patrick “Pato” Gregorio, PFF President John Anthony Gutierrez, sports officials, Migs Almeda and members of the Aldeguer family.

The recognition came as Gregorio and Gutierrez stepped up efforts to strengthen the country’s football infrastructure and establish a sustainable development pathway for young athletes.

Two days later, on Nov. 15, the two sports officials joined FIFA President Gianni Infantino in signing an agreement to redevelop the historic Rizal Memorial football stadium into a world-class sporting venue.

Under the agreement, FIFA will provide funding, the PFF will oversee project implementation, and the PSC will provide institutional and site support.

The partnership aims to give Filipino footballers access to better facilities and training environments as they pursue opportunities to compete at the highest international level.

The PFF has also expanded its nationwide football infrastructure program, inaugurating or turning over new pitches in Balanga, Bataan; Tagum City, Davao del Norte; Leganes, Iloilo; Puerto Princesa, Palawan; and Isulan, Sultan Kudarat, in 2026.

Further developments in Baguio City and Naga City, backed by partnerships among the PSC, PFF and local stakeholders, are expected to bring quality football facilities to more communities outside Metro Manila.

Gregorio said these investments form part of a broader effort to develop Filipino sporting talent and create more opportunities for athletes to succeed internationally.

“We’ll have 100 more Andres,” Gregorio said, expressing his ambition to develop a new generation of Filipino athletes capable of achieving international success.

Gutierrez, meanwhile, continues to push for grassroots football, youth development, coaching programs and regional competitions, recognizing these as essential to building long-term success on the international stage.

Almeda, who attended the recognition ceremony, also expressed confidence in the country’s emerging football talent.

“I think Andres, this group is the future,” Almeda said, underscoring the importance of international exposure, quality training and sustained institutional support in developing world-class Filipino athletes.

For Philippine football, Andres represents more than the continuation of an extraordinary family legacy. He embodies the potential of a new generation of Filipino players equipped with the skill, determination, confidence and international experience to take the sport to greater heights.

His achievement shows what Filipino athletes can accomplish when talent meets the right opportunities, resources and support.

With Gregorio and Gutierrez working to strengthen the foundations of Philippine football, the challenge is to turn individual breakthroughs into sustained success through grassroots development, better facilities and a stronger national program.

Sixty-eight years separate the historic goals of George and Andres Aldeguer. With the younger Aldeguer leading a promising generation, Philippine football has another reason to look toward a brighter future.