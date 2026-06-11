PSC-led panel boosts athlete safety reforms

The Sports Stakeholders’ Panel convened by the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) agreed on early priority measures to strengthen athlete safety and coaching standards following the deaths of Ateneo student-athletes Divine Adili and Rene Clert Baterbonia.

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) thanked the Commission on Higher Education (Ched), Department of Education (DepEd), Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP), University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP), and National Youth Commission (NYC) for taking part in the inaugural meeting of the panel.

PSC officials, led by chairman Patrick Gregorio, said the initial meeting produced early consensus on several priority actions, even as investigations into the incident continue, according to a statement of the Sports Stakeholders’ Panel issued June 10, 2026.

The commission said Ched moved quickly after the tragedy, launching a fact-finding mission the day after the incident to review the conduct of the team-building activity in line with Ched Memorandum Order No. 63, series of 2017, which governs local off-campus activities. Ched also provided psychosocial support and other assistance to the teammates and families of Adili and Baterbonia.

These efforts run alongside separate investigations by the Philippine National Police, Department of the Interior and Local Government, and National Bureau of Investigation, which aim to establish a full and accurate account of what happened.

PSC said it supports the ongoing probes and expects their findings to help strengthen accountability systems meant to protect student-athletes.

Officials stressed that the issue extends beyond a single incident and centers on athlete safety and the broader responsibility to ensure sports environments remain safe, credible, and supportive.

“Rene and Divine, and their families, saw sport as a pathway to a better future,” the PSC said. “For many Filipino families, sport is a means to education, development, and social mobility.”

The panel outlined early reform directions, including proposals to strengthen coaching standards and athlete protection systems.

It said it will support efforts to regulate the coaching profession through a proposed Sports Coaching Act, including a national registry, mandatory licensing and certification, and continuing professional development requirements for coaches and sports professionals. The PSC expressed support for House Bill No. 2631, filed by Rep. Faustino Michael Carlos Dy III, in coordination with national sports associations and educational institutions.

The panel also pushed for stronger safety standards and risk management protocols across all levels of sport, including standardized guidelines for training programs and team activities.

As part of this effort, the PSC said it is working with Philippine Life Saving, under the guidance of Surf Life Saving Australia, to expand water safety education, certification, and preparedness programs for sports personnel.

The commission extended condolences to the families of Adili and Baterbonia and said it remains committed to pursuing accountability and reforms.

“We cannot undo what has happened, but we can ensure this loss is not without purpose,” the PSC said. “The most meaningful way to honor Rene and Divine is to build a sporting environment worthy of every athlete who entrusts their dreams to it.” MLSA