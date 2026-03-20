PSFI to build Davao home after sambo open’s success

After more than a decade of growth and international recognition, the Pilipinas Sambo Federation Inc. (PSFI) is setting down permanent roots in the city where its journey began.

PSFI President Paolo L. Tancontian and national head coach Ace Larida announced the federation’s plan to establish a 600-square-meter, three-story training center in Davao City, scheduled for completion by March 20 next year. The facility will feature a glass-enclosed Sambo arena and professional-grade strength and conditioning equipment, and aims to position Davao as a global hub for martial arts.

“We’ll finally have our own venue, our real home… not just for locals to benefit,” Tancontian said during Thursday's Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annes of SM City Davao.

The federation plans to host international training camps and invite top teams from Japan and Russia to train in the Philippines, expanding its reach beyond national competitions.

The announcement follows the 89th Araw ng Dabaw Sambo National Open Championship on March 17, 2026, at Sta. Ana National High School. The tournament drew an unprecedented number of participants, with nonstop action from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“Very positive results from the last tournament… it probably should have been two days because of the number of participants,” Tancontian said. “On the brighter side, it’s great that so many joined, and we discovered many new athletes.”

The Philippine National Sambo Team dominated the event, winning 15 gold medals. Tancontian said the tournament provided a vital test ahead of the Martial Arts Festival in Tagaytay, the Asian Oceania Championships, and an international stint in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia.

“We have many upcoming events this year and next. First is the Martial Arts Festival in Tagaytay, and then the Asian Oceania Championships. Our national team is ready, and they dominated with 15 gold medals. This served as a great tune-up, and next, they will compete in Ulaanbaatar, Mongolia,” he said.

With a permanent venue on the horizon and growing local interest, sambo in the Philippines is no longer just a visiting contender—it is establishing a lasting home in Davao. Aia Bernadette Alejandro/DNSC, SunStar Intern