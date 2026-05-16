Punisher Ultra Trail raises a challenge

Organizers are ramping up preparations for the 2026 Punisher Ultra Trail Marathon slated for May 30 and 31, 2026, at Bandera Nature Park in Barangay Bandera, Kaputian District, Island Garden City of Samal, promising tougher routes and more mountain terrain for participants this year.

During Thursday’s Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum at The Annex of SM City Davao, event organizer Doi Calbes said runners will face a more demanding course compared to previous editions of the race.

“This year, halos lahat ng bundok madadaanan. Sa 15 km, isang bundok; sa 50 km naman, dalawang bundok (This year, runners will pass through almost all the mountains. The 15-kilometer route covers one mountain, while the 50-kilometer route covers two mountains),” Calbes said.

Calbes also announced that international participants from the United States, Russia, France, and Japan have already confirmed their participation.

“We have participants from the US, Russia, France, and Japan,” he added.

The organizer said runners must complete eight stations before reaching the finish line.

“Yes, kailangan mo talagang daanan ang 8 stations before reaching the finish line (Yes, you really need to pass through all eight stations before reaching the finish line),”

Calbes said.

The event will take place on May 30-31, 2026, at Bandera Nature Park in Barangay Bandera, Kaputian District, Island Garden City of Samal. JERRY P. SERO/UM, SunStar Intern