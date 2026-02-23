PWC, HCDC reach Dasafi finals

The Philippine Women’s College (PWC) of Davao and Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) stormed into the men’s finals, while the University of Mindanao (UM) and Ateneo de Davao University (AdDU) dominated the women’s semifinals at the Davao School Athletic Foundation, Inc. (Dasafi) Davao league on February 21, 2026, at Almendras Gym.

In the men’s division, PWC fought past UM in a five-set thriller, 19-25, 31-29, 25-20, 22-25, 15-11, while HCDC overpowered JMC 25-16, 25-17, 20-25, 25-17. Kenn Goc-Ong (PWC) and Bryan Tan (HCDC) earned Player of the Game honors for their decisive contributions.

The women’s semifinals saw UM defeat HCDC 25-19, 25-20, 26-24, while ADDU swept JMC 25-17, 25-21, 25-19. UM’s Rika Sasaki and ADDU’s Saara Taguiran stood out for their attacking and defensive play, claiming Players of the Game recognition.

All four teams now turn their focus to the championship round on Wednesday, February 25, 2026, competing for the Phil Mindanao League title.

Looking ahead, DASAFI plans a decade-long expansion to build a unified Mindanao regional championship, including reinforced conferences with international imports and open tournaments where collegiate teams face commercial and government-sponsored squads.

“Our goal after Davao is Northern Mindanao,” V-League VisMin Commissioner Ken Ucang said on February 19. “Next season, we want to bring in teams from Digos, Tagum, and Panabo to create a truly regional platform.” Kimberly Reponte/DNSC, SunStar intern