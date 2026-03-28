Quiban sinks eagle for Lakewood victory

After an intense battle marked by a birdie-eagle barrage from both contenders, Ha and Quiban found themselves tied at 17-under par, setting the stage for a nail-biting finish. Both players reached the par-5 closing hole in two, where Ha initially gained the upper hand with a deft second shot that rolled to within 24 feet of the pin.

Unfazed, Quiban responded with steel nerves, landing his approach 20 feet past the hole. The gallery buzzed with anticipation, bracing for a fierce showdown to decide the hotly contested crown in the P3 million championship.

Meanwhile, outside the title hunt but not without drama, Keanu Jahns electrified the crowd with a near-impossible chip from the back fence that found the cup for an eagle, drawing thunderous applause.

The pressure mounted as Ha lined up his eagle attempt, but the ball narrowly missed. Seizing the moment, Quiban carefully read his putt, pacing it twice with steady focus before sinking the ball with a swift roll into the cup.

“As I walked toward the 18th mound, I focused on trusting my training and preparation. I hit a massive drive, even outdriving one of the Tour’s longest hitters (Keanu),” said Quiban of his final-hole brilliance. “When I saw Ha reach the green, I reminded myself to just make a solid strike, and I nearly holed out from 170 yards. As Ha missed his eagle putt, I knew I had to seize the opportunity – I didn’t want a playoff.”

“My caddie gave me a good line, I followed it, and the putt went in. I just trusted my training; I’ve done this so many times,” Quiban reflected on his winning stroke.

Instead of a wild celebration, Quiban’s fist pumps were measured and restrained – an intimate acknowledgment of the hard-fought triumph that almost slipped away after a shaky start. Battling punishing heat and mounting pressure, Quiban closed with a 69 to finish at 19-under 269, pocketing the top prize of P532,200.

Ha, who fired a sizzling 68 highlighted by three straight birdies to close, settled for second at 270. But this championship belonged to Quiban, the player who dominated with a record 62 early, stumbled briefly, then stormed back with a dramatic eagle finish that crowned him champion.

Jahns finished third with a 271 after a 67, while Lloyd Go and Angelo Que matched 66s for 273 and 276, respectively. Fidel Concepcion shot a 71 to tie Sean Ramos, who faltered with a 73, at 277, and Rupert Zaragosa placed eighth at 279 after matching par 72. PR