Racing is prohibited at Davao City Coastal Road, cyclists reminded

The Davao City Sports Development Division of the City Mayor's Office (SDD-CMO) has warned cyclists against turning the Davao City Coastal Road into a race track during Car-free Sundays.

Michael Denton “Mikey” P. Aportadera, SDD-CMO officer-in-charge, said Car-free Sundays on the coastal road are intended to promote health, wellness, and community enjoyment, stressing that reckless behavior undermines the program’s purpose and will not be tolerated.

“Ginagamit nila nga lumba-lumba diraa sa coastal road. Mag-grupo sila, maglumbaanay. Ginabawalan gyud na kay tungod ang Car-free Sundays sa coastal road is for everybody. Kanang coastal road, I have to warn you na it is not for racing, it is for recreational and physical fitness (They’re using the coastal road as a race track. They will form groups and compete. That’s prohibited because car-free Sundays on the coastal road are for everyone. I have to warn you that the coastal road is not for racing, it’s for recreation and physical fitness),” Aportadera told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on January 20, 2026.

He said that the city’s car-free Sunday is intended to promote fitness and recreation for families, runners, and cyclists, noting that this freedom comes with a responsibility to provide a safe space for all Dabawenyos.

“Wala tamo ginabawalan mugamit sa coastal road, but when you are going to endanger other people, siyempre we have to ensure everybody’s safety. Sa mga siklista, ayaw gyud ninyo buhata og race track kay isa rana ka hagba, hagba mo tanan or nakabanga mo og laing tao kana, lahi na gyud na nga problema ((We are not prohibiting you from using the coastal road, but when you are going to endanger other people, because of course, we have to ensure everyone’s safety. For cyclists, do not turn the coastal road into a race track because if you fall or you hit someone else, that's a whole different problem,” he said.

Car-free Sundays run from 4 a.m. to 8 a.m. The northbound lane (seaside) of the Davao City Coastal Road is designated for running, walking, and jogging, while the southbound lane is reserved for cycling.

SDD-CMO underscored that Car-free Sundays are not only about physical fitness but also about fostering unity, encouraging healthy habits, and providing a shared recreational space for Dabawenyos.

“Let us be mindful of other people who are also doing the same thing with you. Be safe, run safe, bike safe, train safe, and let’s enjoy Davao City as one of the major sports hubs in Mindanao,” Aportadera said. CIO