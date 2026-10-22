Raika Karate Kan rules Mindanao karate tournament

Young athletes, big wins

Raika Karate Kan’s medal haul reflected the depth of its young roster, with athletes earning podium finishes across kata, the choreographed execution of karate techniques, and kumite.

Thirteen-year-old Carlvin Matteo D. Antiporta of Holy Cross College of Sasa won two gold and two bronze medals. The Holy Cross College of Sasa Inc. student began karate in the summer of 2023 through the Kuyaw Kids program at Abreeza Mall in Davao City.

He said he was happy and proud of his performance but did not expect to win.

“Less expectation, less frustration,” Carlvin said.

Ten-year-old MJ Kael H. Alandy of Davao City SDA Elementary School clinched three golds and one silver. He said karate training has boosted his confidence and improved his skills, although he knows he still has room to grow.

MJ started karate during a 2024 vacation in Australia, when his aunt and uncle enrolled him in a dojo where his uncle taught. After training for about six weeks, he continued the sport when he returned to Davao City.

Because of a heart condition, MJ’s doctor had limited his strenuous activities. After a medical checkup showed improvement, his doctor allowed him to resume karate. With his parents’ support, he joined a local dojo and competed in several tournaments.

Seven-year-old Mark Stanley M. Medina also exceeded his expectations, winning three golds and one silver medal after only three months of training.

The Grade 2 pupil at Pilar P. Rodriguez Integrated School initially took up karate to learn self-defense, improve his discipline, and become physically stronger.

“I didn't expect to win three golds and one silver because I've only been training for three months,” Mark said. “I just did my best and gave it my all.”

Eight-year-old Francine Daenne Donaire, a Grade 3 pupil at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School, won three gold medals and one bronze medal after four months of training.

Her mother encouraged her to learn self-defense, stay active, and spend less time on gadgets.

“I felt super happy and so proud of myself! I really didn't expect to win three gold medals,” Francine said, crediting consistent practice and demanding training sessions for her success.

The club’s other medalists included Faith Layco, Mark Anthony Itliong, Jemarie Kristel Nunez, Jasmine and Jermaine Tanguanco, who each won three gold medals. Psalm Ronan Balana, Yaseen Deron Iway, Cassiel Nana P. Lisbos, Dylan Tyler C. Mallari, and Sophia Krishna Nunez each earned two golds, while Zoe Martinez Infestan also took two golds and two silvers.

Revelyn Guhiling copped two golds, one silver, and one bronze, while Josiah Jeff Guibao earned one gold and three silvers. Freddie Ramon P. Lanuza collected one gold, two silvers, and one bronze, while Fred Simon P. Lanuza secured one gold and one bronze. Joseph Karl D. Branson Dongiapon and Samantha Martinez Regencia each got four silver medals, while Jacob Farell C. Verano earned one gold and two silvers.