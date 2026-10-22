Raika Karate Kan rules Mindanao karate tournament

Twenty-three young karatekas from Davao City made their mark at a Mindanao-wide interschool karate competition, leading Raika Karate Kan to the overall championship with an impressive haul of 48 gold, 24 silver, and 15 bronze medals.
The club topped the field at the first Mindanao-wide Interschool Karate Competition in Koronadal City, South Cotabato, showcasing its young athletes' talent, discipline, and determination.
Among them was 10-year-old Zuri Alison P. Cosare, who swept four events to claim four gold medals despite facing back-to-back matches in kumite, or sparring.
“I didn't really expect to win, especially in kumite, where I had to fight back-to-back matches,” said Zuri, a Grade 6 student at Bridgewater School Inc. “It was tough, but in the end, I was really happy and proud of my results.”
Zuri has trained for about a year after she and her parents looked for a physical activity to complement her online homeschooling. Karate soon became more than exercise—it gave her a chance to build confidence, sharpen her skills, and prepare for bigger competitions.
She is now preparing to represent Davao City at the Batang Pinoy national games in Bacolod City in December.
Young athletes, big wins
Raika Karate Kan’s medal haul reflected the depth of its young roster, with athletes earning podium finishes across kata, the choreographed execution of karate techniques, and kumite.
Thirteen-year-old Carlvin Matteo D. Antiporta of Holy Cross College of Sasa won two gold and two bronze medals. The Holy Cross College of Sasa Inc. student began karate in the summer of 2023 through the Kuyaw Kids program at Abreeza Mall in Davao City.
He said he was happy and proud of his performance but did not expect to win.
“Less expectation, less frustration,” Carlvin said.
Ten-year-old MJ Kael H. Alandy of Davao City SDA Elementary School clinched three golds and one silver. He said karate training has boosted his confidence and improved his skills, although he knows he still has room to grow.
MJ started karate during a 2024 vacation in Australia, when his aunt and uncle enrolled him in a dojo where his uncle taught. After training for about six weeks, he continued the sport when he returned to Davao City.
Because of a heart condition, MJ’s doctor had limited his strenuous activities. After a medical checkup showed improvement, his doctor allowed him to resume karate. With his parents’ support, he joined a local dojo and competed in several tournaments.
Seven-year-old Mark Stanley M. Medina also exceeded his expectations, winning three golds and one silver medal after only three months of training.
The Grade 2 pupil at Pilar P. Rodriguez Integrated School initially took up karate to learn self-defense, improve his discipline, and become physically stronger.
“I didn't expect to win three golds and one silver because I've only been training for three months,” Mark said. “I just did my best and gave it my all.”
Eight-year-old Francine Daenne Donaire, a Grade 3 pupil at Sta. Ana Central Elementary School, won three gold medals and one bronze medal after four months of training.
Her mother encouraged her to learn self-defense, stay active, and spend less time on gadgets.
“I felt super happy and so proud of myself! I really didn't expect to win three gold medals,” Francine said, crediting consistent practice and demanding training sessions for her success.
The club’s other medalists included Faith Layco, Mark Anthony Itliong, Jemarie Kristel Nunez, Jasmine and Jermaine Tanguanco, who each won three gold medals. Psalm Ronan Balana, Yaseen Deron Iway, Cassiel Nana P. Lisbos, Dylan Tyler C. Mallari, and Sophia Krishna Nunez each earned two golds, while Zoe Martinez Infestan also took two golds and two silvers.
Revelyn Guhiling copped two golds, one silver, and one bronze, while Josiah Jeff Guibao earned one gold and three silvers. Freddie Ramon P. Lanuza collected one gold, two silvers, and one bronze, while Fred Simon P. Lanuza secured one gold and one bronze. Joseph Karl D. Branson Dongiapon and Samantha Martinez Regencia each got four silver medals, while Jacob Farell C. Verano earned one gold and two silvers.
Preparing for the next challenge
Teodoro Indino Belisario, a fifth-dan black belt instructor who supervises Raika Karate Kan, said the Koronadal tournament provided valuable competition experience for his students.
The club is preparing for the national Washimekai Karate Tournament in Valenzuela City on Oct. 23-24. The event also served as a tune-up for Carlvin and Zuri ahead of the Batang Pinoy national games in Bacolod City in December.
Their success in Koronadal gives the Davao City club momentum as its athletes prepare to test themselves against the country's best. MLSA