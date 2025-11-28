Rain or Shine ready for brutal schedule

Rain or Shine is bracing for a tough three-game stretch when the PBA Philippine Cup resumes, but coach Yeng Guiao says the Elasto Painters are ready for it.

The team faces Converge on Dec. 7 before flying to Bahrain for back-to-back games against Magnolia and Barangay Ginebra on Dec. 15 and 17, exactly the kind of challenge Guiao wants.

“That schedule is a test of our toughness,” he said. Rain or Shine is already through to the quarterfinals at 6-2, but it still has to win at least two of its last three games to stay in the top four and secure a twice-to-beat bonus.

“I want to see if this group is really ready for the grind ahead, for them to feel what that level is like,” he added.

The league paused on Nov. 16 to give way to Gilas Pilipinas’ Fiba World Cup 2027 Asian Qualifiers campaign, but Rain or Shine has spent the break patching holes, starting with the loss of Keith Datu to a ruptured patellar tendon.

There’s relief on the injury front. Caelan Tiongson is slowly regaining his rhythm after a hamstring strain, and Stanley Pringle is nearly back to full health after knee troubles kept him out of all but two games.

Luis Villegas, the Season 48 No. 3 pick, has returned to full-contact practice after months of ACL recovery. But Guiao said Villegas still needs time. “His stamina is the issue after such a long layoff. He’s not in game shape yet, and he won’t be ready for the Converge game.”

With the season tightening up, Guiao knows he needs everyone available. That urgency grows with Converge next on the schedule—the FiberXers, at 5-2, are also fighting for the top four. PBA/FROM THE WIRES