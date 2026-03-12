Ramos eyes podium in Davao 70.3

Joshua Ramos eyes another podium finish as he steps up to the tougher challenge of the Ironman 70.3 Davao set to unfold on March 22 in Davao City.

Fresh from a triumphant campaign in 5150 Guimaras, the 24-year-old Baguio native hopes to build momentum as he transitions from the Olympic distance to the far more demanding half-Ironman format.

The shift means a significant jump in distance – from 1.5km swim, 40km bike, and 10km run to the grueling 1.9km swim, 90km bike, and 21.1km run of the 70.3 race.

But Ramos, a national team elite member, believes his Guimaras performance served as the ideal tune-up for the challenge ahead.

“5150 Guimaras was just a fitness check since I’m doing the Ironman 70.3 Davao,” said Ramos, who topped fellow Filipino elite contenders Matthew Hermosa and Kim Remolino in the race.

Ramos shows no signs of slowing down despite back-to-back endurance races and already has his sights set on more competitions after Davao.

“From Davao, most likely I’d want to do another IM 70.3 and maybe a lot more 5150s,” he said.

Still, the Davao race promises to be a far sterner test.

Apart from a deeper and highly competitive field, athletes will have to contend with a modified bike course that is expected to introduce fresh tactical challenges. The revamped route is designed to test pacing, technical execution, and race strategy as competitors try to balance speed and endurance under demanding race conditions.

The expected heat and humidity during race week could further complicate the challenge.

Meanwhile, Bea Quiambao, another multi-winner in the 5150 races who skipped the Guimaras leg, leads the women’s Elite Category field in the event organized by Sunrise Events, Inc.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao also forms part of the National Sports Tourism–Inter-Agency Council’s initiative to position the Philippines as a leading global destination for endurance sports.

Led by the Philippine Sports Commission with support from the Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (Tieza), the program highlights how world-class races set in spectacular natural environments can strengthen the country’s sporting reputation while boosting tourism.

The Ironman 70.3 Davao is also expected to draw a strong international field competing across various age categories and the Open championship division, ensuring fierce battles in power, speed, stamina, and strategy.

The race marks Davao’s fifth time hosting the premier endurance event after taking a break last year. Organizers and the host city are working closely to ensure the smooth conduct and overall success of the competition. PR