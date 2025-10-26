Ratcliff wins MMA gold in 63-second blitz

“This gold medal was expected,” said Philippine Olympic Committee president Abraham “Bambol” Tolentino, who is overseeing the Philippine participation in the AYG for the first time.

“There was no doubt, we would surpass the previous haul,” Tolentino said, referring to the haul of two gold and three silver medals in Nanjing in 2012. “And we still have a lot of potential winners. Meron pa tayong volleyball. Volleyball tahimik lang yan pero andyan lang yan. We still have boxing, weightlifting, marami pang pagkukunan, pati jiujitsu (And we still have many potential winners. We still have volleyball, it’s been quiet, but it’s there. We also have boxing, weightlifting, and many more sources of medals, including jiu-jitsu).”

Philippine delegation Chef de Mission Ramon “Tats” Suzara was pleased to see the medal haul gaining momentum, noting that this should ease the pressure on the rest of the team rather than add to it.

“I always tell our players, in volleyball and in other sports, to just have fun. Don’t let the pressure get to you. Especially for our young athletes: when you play, play like you’ve got nothing to lose. Just enjoy the game. Ganun lang lagi (It’s always like that),” Suzara said.

In muay, Jan Brix Ramiscal (16–17) and Zeth Gabriel Bueno (14–15) reached the Wai Kru finals, securing at least bronze medals for the Philippines.

Ramiscal scored 9.17; Bueno, 9.03. Ramiscal also made the mixed team Mai Muay finals, guaranteeing a second medal.

Iyesha Blair Bituin is assured of bronze in girls’ -51kg combat (16–17), facing Cambodia’s Sreypenh Om in the semifinals.

Lyrie Anie Ngina (14–15) and Jasmine Dagame (16–17) also secured virtual bronze in Wai Kru, with gold still possible.

At Bahrain National Stadium, Pi Durden Wangkay qualified for the boys’ 200m final with a 22.22-second run in the heats.

Naomi Cesar (2:19.74) and Mia Guillergan (2:20.09) advanced in the girls’ 800m, placing second and fourth, respectively, in heats. PR