RECOGNITION PFF wins 2 sports tourism awards

The Philippine Football Federation emerged as the biggest winner at the 7th Philippine Sports Tourism Awards, taking home two major honors for its successful hosting of the FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup at Philsports Arena.

The PFF was named National Sports Association of the Year and International Event of the Year, recognizing its efforts to bring the global competition to the Philippines and showcase the country as a sports tourism destination.

Under PFF President John Gutierrez, the federation delivered an event that brought athletes, officials, and fans to the country while giving Filipino players the chance to compete on home soil.

Philippine Sports Commission Chairman Patrick Gregorio, the awards night’s guest of honor, praised the PFF for demonstrating how sports can promote tourism and bring countries together.

“The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup was a celebration of how sports can bring nations together and put the Philippines on the global map,” Gregorio said.

Organized by the Sports Tourism Alliance Committee and presented by the Philippine Sports Commission, the awards recognized organizations, events, and destinations that have helped expand sports tourism in the country.

World Archery Philippines was named Emerging NSA of the Year, while the Tour of Luzon won Domestic Event of the Year.

The City of Puerto Princesa and Sunrise Events were named Event Organizers of the Year. Puerto Princesa also won Emerging Destination of the Year, while the City of Lapu-Lapu received the Destination Marketing Event of the Year award.

Gregorio, who chairs the National Sports Tourism Inter-Agency Committee, said the awardees have shown how sporting events can promote athletic development while putting Philippine destinations in the international spotlight.

“We all believe that the biggest tourism events in the world are sports events. Napaka-swerte natin dahil President Marcos really believes that sports tourism is a strategy not only to promote tourism but to develop grassroots sports,” Gregorio said.

He cited the recent Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships in Boracay, the Aerobic Gymnastics Asian Championships, and the Tour of Luzon as examples of events that can boost local participation and attract international attention.

Other awardees included Duck Sports as Media Outfit of the Year, Grand Country Tour and Travel as Tour Operator of the Year, Marriott Charity Golf as Charity Event of the Year, New Clark City as Venue of the Year, and Philippine Airlines as Airline of the Year.

NUSTAR Resort Cebu won Hotel of the Year, while the Sports Tourism Forum at SMX Clark was named M.I.C.E. Event of the Year.

The awards also honored Charles Lim of the Sports Tourism Alliance Committee for his leadership in establishing and sustaining the awards program.

“What is unique with sports tourism is that while athletes compete for points and prize money, the host country showcases its destinations to millions of viewers worldwide,” Gregorio said.

“From tennis to surfing, cycling to futsal, sambo to karate, these events bring athletes, fans, and federations together and in the process, they elevate the Philippines on the global sports map,” he added.

The Subic Bay Freeport Zone was named Destination of the Year, while veteran sports leader Cynthia Carrion received the Sports Personality of the Year award. The Island Living Channel was named Local TV Sports Media Outfit of the Year.

Also recognized during the ceremony were SBMA Chairman and Administrator Eduardo Jose Alino and Clark Development Corp. President and CEO Agnes Devanadera. Philippine Retirement Authority General Manager and CEO Roberto “Bob” Zozobrado also attended the event.

The FIFA Futsal Women’s World Cup highlighted the economic and community impact of hosting major sporting events. Hotels, restaurants, and transportation services benefited from the arrival of athletes, officials, and fans, while young Filipino players gained valuable experience competing alongside and against international talent.

“When we host events of this magnitude, we don’t just welcome athletes and fans. We showcase our destinations, inspire our youth, and strengthen our national identity through sports,” Gregorio said.

The Philippines is also set to host more major international sporting events, including the World Surf League Championship Tour from Oct. 31 to Nov. 10, featuring the world’s top surfers.

The Asian U19 Sepak Takraw Championships are scheduled for Nov. 18-25, followed by the East Asia Baseball Cup from Nov. 26 to Dec. 5. PR