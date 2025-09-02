Recreation & fitness PSC, DENR partner for fitness-friendly parks

The Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are set to arrive at a blueprint that transforms the Ninoy Aquino Parks and Wildlife Center in Quezon City into a vibrant and multi-purpose space for recreation and physical fitness.

During a meeting on August 28, PSC Chairman Pató Gregorio and DENR Secretary Raphael Lotilla underscored their shared vision of revitalizing the area, positioning it as a safe and accessible venue for active lifestyles in the country’s largest city.

The park is ideal for the development of various sports facilities, including a skateboarding park, wushu and sports climbing areas, rowing lanes and canoe-kayak paddling zones in the lagoon, biker- and pedestrian-friendly spaces, among others.

“When we open the track ovals in Rizal Memorial, Philsports, and Baguio City, we realize na ang basic need pala ng mga mamamayan ay safe space where they can walk,” said Chairman Gregorio.

Within Quezon City, there are already several places where people can be active, such as the Quezon Memorial Circle, University of the Philippines Academic Oval, and Tomas Morato Avenue during the LGU's 'Car-Free, Care-Free Sundays.'

The construction of additional fitness and recreational spaces is set to be a game-changer for the widely populated Quezon City and other nearby cities within the Metro. These new spaces will also contribute to making the city's streets more pedestrian-friendly, especially with the planned Elevated Landscape Promenade connecting the Wildlife Center to the main area of Quezon Memorial Circle.

“The DENR, which has jurisdiction over parks and public land, can support the program. We are committed to doing so,” Lotilla said.

He also bared that this project only requires a minimal budget, but it can make a significant impact to many. “It can also help revive certain sports in communities like softball and baseball, where we were known to be excellent in the early 1900s. Putting up a diamond (for softball and baseball) is not expensive, which can also be used in other kinds of activities like music and others.”

Gregorio also shared plans to coordinate with the Wushu Federation of the Philippines to regularly conduct programs within parks and public spaces. Wushu’s disciplines, such as Taolu, which involves choreographed routines using weapons, and Tai-chi, which is focused on slow and fluid movement for health and balance, are ideal for these settings and can be easily adopted by the citizens.

“I'm so excited that Sec. Lotilla is very open to all these possibilities,” Gregorio said.

The DENR is also exploring the possibility of collaborating with the PSC to enhance their forest land management programs, transforming natural landscapes into dynamic platforms that encourage physical activity and challenge. Among the activities could include mountain biking, hiking, trail running, and obstacle sports – all of which are seen to be potential consistent producer of medals for the Philippines from global competitions.

“What we are doing now is we’re going to put up regional centers all over the country, as long as the province or the city has a facility and they adopt a sport,” Chairman Gregorio added.

The DENR is just one of several national agencies the PSC is working with, in line with the directive from President Ferdinand 'Bongbong' Marcos Jr. to strengthen grassroots sports development and promote sports tourism nationwide.

In addition, Chairman Gregorio recently met with Department of Education Secretary Sonny Angara to break ground on crafting a new national program that provides sports training equipment and improves the capabilities of teachers and coaches through the PSC’s Philippine Sports Institute.

The country is also positioning itself to host big-ticket sporting tournaments, further cementing its potential as a sports tourism hub. The PSC also grabbed major support for this objective from the Department of Budget and Management, led by Secretary Amenah Pangandaman, and the Department of Tourism, headed by Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. PR