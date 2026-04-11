Regional Junior MPBL League set in Davao

The Regional Junior MPBL Davao League will gather top basketball talent from across Mindanao when the tournament runs from April 15 to 20, 2026, in four venues in Davao City.

Junior MPBL Commissioner Aldin Celi, during the Davao Sportswriters Association (DSA) Forum held at The Annex of SM City Davao on Thursday, April 9, said the competition is expected to draw around 40 to 50 teams from across the region.

Organizers will open games daily at 8 a.m. at three venues: Almendras Gym, the Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Petro Gazz Arena, and the Catalunan Grande covered court.

The tournament will feature three age-group divisions and use a single-round-robin format, with the top four teams advancing to the semifinals. Winners of the semifinals will move on to the finals.

As a qualifying tournament, the top two teams in each age group will represent the Davao Region in the Jr. MPBL Battle of Champions in Manila this December.

Celi said the league will include both school-based and club-based teams, providing a wider platform for young athletes to compete. Organizers are also eyeing a guest from the main MPBL league for the opening ceremonies, pending confirmation.

The tournament is being organized in partnership with local Davao partners to strengthen grassroots basketball development in Mindanao and to give young players greater exposure to competitive play. ARIEN JOANNE MORALES/UM. SUNSTAR INTERN WITH DSA