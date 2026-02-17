Remembering Erwin Protacio: A football mentor, avid sports advocate

The football community is mourning the loss of University of the Philippines Mindanao (UPMin) assistant professor Erwin E. Protacio, affectionately known as “Coach Protee” or “Coach Proty.” He passed away on Monday, February 16, 2026, at age 65.

A pillar of Philippine sports, a devoted husband, and a mentor to generations of athletes, Protacio spent decades nurturing talent, promoting football in Mindanao, and advocating for the UP Mindanao Sports Complex.

Protacio’s many roles included Davao South Regional Football Association president, Philippine Football Federation board member, UP Mindanao Human Kinetics professor, coach, match commissioner, and sports advocate. He also served as Director of the Office of Extension and Community Service and Department Chair at UP Mindanao.

“With profound sorrow and deep gratitude, we honor the life and service of our retired Department of Human Kinetics faculty member, Asst. Prof. Erwin Protacio,” the university said. “He led with quiet strength and humility, guiding generations of students and athletes and contributing significantly to the realization of the DC-UP Sports Complex. His legacy of principled leadership, dedication to excellence, and faithful public service will continue to inspire the UP Mindanao community. We extend our sincere condolences to his family and loved ones. May he rest in peace.”

The Philippine Football Federation added: “We mourn the passing of Prof. Erwin Protacio, former Davao South Regional Football Association President and former PFF Board of Governors member. Football in the Mindanao region is enhanced because of his contributions. Our condolences to his bereaved family and colleagues.”

Despite his many titles, those who knew Protacio personally remember him for his gentleness, integrity, and mentorship. He was a traveler, a dog lover, and a loving husband to Joan Protacio for 22 years.

“Uncle Erwin was kind, gentle, and admirable,” said his niece Lorraine Protacio. “I never saw him get angry. He lived a healthy, mindful life, loved to travel, and shared his passion for dogs with my aunt.”

Former UP Min Ladies’ soccer varsity player Ria Faith N. Bisahan described Protacio as “more than a mentor; he became our second father. He taught us life skills—discipline, perseverance, leadership—that went beyond soccer. He guided us both on and off the field, celebrating wins and losses alike. His lessons continue to shape our lives today.”

Ramonito “Lalas” Carreon, Protacio’s mentee and professional coach with the former Davao Aguilas FC, said: “It is painful to lose someone I considered a father. Coach Erwin guided me through life and trusted me with opportunities I otherwise would not have had. His contribution to Davao football is immeasurable, and his legacy will endure.” Carreon currently coaches at Philippine College of Technology (PCT) and the Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD).

Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) acting executive director Atty. Guillermo Iroy added: “We will always remember his pioneering role in developing football in Davao and advocating for the UP Mindanao Sports Complex. Gone but not forgotten.”

Protacio leaves behind a legacy of commitment, mentorship, and care that extended far beyond the field. His players, colleagues, and the broader sports community remember him as a teacher, a father figure, and a man who lived with integrity. Kimberly O. Reponte/DNSC, SunStar Intern