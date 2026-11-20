MANILA – Filipino Oshrie Jhames "OJ" Constantino Reyes has earned a United States National Master title after an impressive performance at the Houston Open Chess Championship held in Texas from Nov. 13 to 15.

The 15-year-old was tied for first place with Colombian Grandmaster (GM) Joshua Daniel Ruiz Castillo, both scoring 4.5 points in five outings.

Americans Eric Alexander Dumitru and Nicolas Alejandro dela Colina each scored 4.0 points.

The Louisiana-based Reyes, whose family is from Sta. Rita, Pampanga, garnered 15 rating points, improving to 2207 and surpassing the 2200 required by the US Chess Federation to become a National Master.

He became the youngest US National Master in Louisiana, breaking Dex Webster’s record, who earned the title at age 16 in 2021.

Nelson Fernandez (2021), Eli Karp (2017), and Nicholas Matta (2016) are the other US NMs from Louisiana. PNA