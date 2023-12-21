RICSPEED Dragon Boat Team dominates the 44th Penang International Dragon Boat Festival

They made their mark in the festival by claiming an impressive total of four medals. Their outstanding performances saw them triumph in the 400 meters mixed relay and 400 meters women's small boat events, securing two glorious gold medals. Additionally, they showcased their versatility by securing two bronze medals in the fiercely competitive 400 meters open relay and 400 meters mixed standard boat categories.

Their remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed, as they were acknowledged as one of the top three winning teams out of the 60 participating teams. With nearly 1,800 participants from all over the world, their accomplishment is truly commendable.