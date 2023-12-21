RICSPEED Dragon Boat Team dominates the 44th Penang International Dragon Boat Festival

THE picturesque city of Penang, Malaysia, played host to the thrilling 44th Penang International Dragon Boat Festival on December 2-3, 2023. Among the standout teams that participated, the RICSPEED Dragon Boat Team from Davao City, Philippines, emerged as one of the champions, showcasing their exceptional skills and determination by bringing home multiple gold and bronze medals.
They made their mark in the festival by claiming an impressive total of four medals. Their outstanding performances saw them triumph in the 400 meters mixed relay and 400 meters women's small boat events, securing two glorious gold medals. Additionally, they showcased their versatility by securing two bronze medals in the fiercely competitive 400 meters open relay and 400 meters mixed standard boat categories.
Their remarkable achievements did not go unnoticed, as they were acknowledged as one of the top three winning teams out of the 60 participating teams. With nearly 1,800 participants from all over the world, their accomplishment is truly commendable.
The RICSPEED Dragon Boat Team's success can be attributed not only to their exceptional skills but also to their unparalleled team spirit and synergy. Their unwavering determination and dedication to the sport have undoubtedly set a high standard for dragon boat enthusiasts worldwide.
The 44th Penang International Dragon Boat Festival was a grand celebration of athleticism, teamwork, and camaraderie. RICSPEED Dragon Boat Team's outstanding performance and medal haul have solidified their reputation as one of the most formidable teams in the sport. We can only look forward to more of their incredible achievements and witnessing their future triumphs. PR