Riders saddle up for 23rd Davao Horse Show and Competition

The 23rd Davao Horse Show and Competition kicks off at 8:30 a.m. Saturday, October 25, at the Davao Horse Club (DHC) arena in Matina Aplaya.

DHC’s George Walter Misa told SunStar Davao on Friday, October 24, that the two-day event will open with a short program, followed by a drill team performance and the oval elimination rounds.

Saturday’s schedule features a series of obstacle races for various divisions, including kiddies advance, youth, ladies novice, ladies expert, novice, big boss, royal, executive, intermediate, expert, and auxiliary.

On Sunday, the competition resumes with the halter class at 8 a.m., followed by the barrel race for kids, kids' advance, ladies novice, and ladies expert from 9 a.m. to noon. The afternoon will see more barrel race action for novice, big boss, royal, executive, intermediate, expert, and auxiliary categories before the oval finals at 4 p.m.

The event wraps up with the Eventing Derby 1 and 2, followed by the awards night in the evening. The eventing derby combines cross-country and show jumping into a single course, with cash prizes at stake for both categories.

Sanctioned by the Philippine Horse Federation (PHF), the 23rd Davao Horse Show and Competition serves as the final leg of the PHF Circuit 2025, drawing at least 13 horse clubs from Luzon, Visayas, and Mindanao.

"It is an opportunity once again for horsemen and horsewomen to gather for a reunion and showcase their set of horsemanship skills topped off with great camaraderie among the best in the Philippines," said DHC's Kobi Tan in a Facebook post. MLSA