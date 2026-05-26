Ridge to Reef targets 2,500 runners

Ridge to Reef Incorporated will stage the Ridge to Reef Environmental Fun Run for a Cause Version 4.0 on June 27 at the Bago Aplaya Esplanade, with proceeds supporting environmental conservation programs in the city.

Lead organizer Dana Gabrielle Tautho said part of the proceeds will fund tree-growing activities in Marilog with the Matigsalug tribe and coastal cleanup drives with the Bantay Dagat Volunteers Association of Davao City.

The event, now in its fourth year, was presented during the PEP Talks press forum at SM Lanang on Friday, May 22.

Participants may join the 3-kilometer, 5-kilometer, 10-kilometer, 21-kilometer, and 42-kilometer categories, with all race routes passing through the Coastal Road.

Organizers are targeting at least 2,500 participants this year, matching last year’s turnout.

“So, it’s really a success. I would like to thank my fellow Dabawenyos and all of those running enthusiasts who continue joining our fun run — not just for fun and not just for the run, but for a cause as well,” Tautho said.

Registration fees range from P1,000 to P2,500 depending on the category. All participants will receive medals, while runners in the 10-kilometer to 42-kilometer races will also get finisher shirts.

Organizers have also lined up raffle prizes and sponsor giveaways for participants.

Registration remains open until May 31 or until slots are filled. Interested participants may register at the Ridge to Reef Incorporated office in Obrero and partner registration sites at Toby’s Arena and Podium Sports.

Tautho also highlighted the company’s environmental initiatives, including assisting businesses and local government units in environmental compliance, water quality monitoring, wastewater treatment systems, septic treatment facilities, and sanitary landfill projects.

She said Ridge to Reef has worked with the Matigsalug community in Marilog since 2014 as part of its continuing commitment to environmental protection and reforestation efforts.

Tautho added that the organization remains committed to helping preserve Marilog as one of Davao City’s major agroforestry areas while supporting indigenous communities.

“At the end of the day, the environment deserves our care, and we deserve its worth,” she said. Lean Carmil Tocmo/UM, SunStar Intern