Right glasses boost Emana’s game

When UAAP MVP Kaye Emana stepped onto the courts of the WTA126 Philippine Women’s Open last January at the Rizal Memorial Tennis Center, her talent was undeniable, but her discomfort was visible.

Tugging at her glasses between rallies, Emana looked distracted, her focus split between the ball and the frames perched uneasily on her face.

That moment caught the attention of the FDM Neuroscience and Vision Care Research and Training Institute, which saw beyond the surface: a promising athlete hindered by something as simple, yet crucial, as vision gear.

With full support from the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC), Emana was invited for a comprehensive assessment last month under the program of the FDM Institute led by its chairman, Dr. Teresita Yambot.

Thanks to the collaboration between PSC and FDM Institute, Emana received two pairs of glasses during the two-day functional assessment on members of the national pool as part of the program dubbed “Sight on the Goal, Sports Performance Vision in Action” recently at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

“Feel ko ‘pag nagka-right glasses na ako, mas maano ‘yung movement ko, and ma-show ko talaga ‘yung laro ko. Like, naka-focus lang ako sa shots. Hindi ko iisipin ‘yung glasses ko. So, palo lang nang palo (I feel that once I have the right glasses, my movement will improve and I’ll be able to show my game better. I can focus on my shots and not worry about my glasses—just keep hitting),” said Emana.

She received glasses for daily wear and another designed specifically for training and competition, courtesy of Dr. Aaron Gary “Bugsy” Lising of Joseph Sabater Paredes - Ophthalmic Mix (frames) and Dr. Gina Acla (prescription lenses), with the cost-free eyewear carrying a combined value of ₱50,000.

“This is part of our continuing efforts to help our national athletes and provide them with the best care possible, in this case, their vision. Indeed, an eye opener on what it takes for our national athletes to perform even better,” PSC Chairman Patrick Gregorio said.

With Dr. Vittorio Mena Jr. and Dr. Elizabeth Nace as guest speakers and attended by PSC Commissioner Matthew Gaston, the program’s rollout revealed common issues among athletes, including early signs of pinguecula and pterygium from chronic UV exposure.

With science-backed therapies and hydration techniques, experts aim to shield athletes from long-term damage while sharpening their competitive edge.

Also on hand to oversee the Sports Vision program were top-level institute members led by Dr. Marisse Paredes, Dr. Maricris Lim, Dr. Analyn Cruz, Dr. Lising, and Dr. Noel Paed, with a complete staff.

For Emana, the journey to better vision is more than a personal upgrade; it symbolizes a new chapter in athlete welfare under the PSC. The PSC-FDM partnership, backed by a strong force of 300 residents, clinicians, and interns from six universities nationwide, is pioneering a holistic approach to sports performance.

“Receiving these two pairs of glasses means so much to me. With clearer vision and glasses that fit snugly and stay stable, I feel more confident every time I step on the court,’’ said Emana. “My heartfelt thanks to the PSC, Sports Vision, and FDM Institute for helping athletes like me perform at our best.”

With her new glasses, Emana now steps onto the court with clarity, confidence, and an unshakable focus.

Her story is proof that sometimes, the smallest adjustments, like a pair of well-fitted lenses, can unlock the biggest breakthroughs. PR