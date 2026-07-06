RMC Bullpups clinch SBP 3x3 silver medal

Davao City's Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) Bullpups, representing SBP Zone 12, fell just one point short of winning the national championship after absorbing a heartbreaking 15-14 loss to Zone 3-Bulacan in the Under-16 boys' finals of the Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Pambansang Tatluhan 3x3 Basketball Tournament last week at SM City Muntinlupa.

The Bullpups' runner-up finish capped a remarkable turnaround that even their own officials did not expect.

"Nobody expected it—not even me," said Atty. Francis Calatrava, assistant zone director for technical development of SBP Zone 12. "I never thought we would reach the finals. Considering the level of competition, making it that far was already a great achievement. In 3x3 basketball, anything can happen."

Zone 12 struggled early, dropping all three elimination-round games in both the boys' and girls' divisions. The boys, however, bounced back when the knockout stage began, winning three straight games to secure a quarterfinal berth.

While the girls' campaign ended in the quarterfinals, the Bullpups kept rolling, defeating Cebu in the semifinals to earn a championship showdown against Bulacan.

Calatrava credited the team's success to the qualities that define 3x3 basketball.

"In a 3x3 game, it's more about agility, defense, and basketball IQ," he said. "I think we excelled in those three areas. That's why we were able to build momentum from the start of the knockout rounds all the way to the semifinals."

Zone 12 appeared poised to pull off the upset after taking a three-point lead with less than two minutes remaining. Bulacan, however, mounted a late rally and escaped with a 15-14 victory to claim the national title.

"At the end of the game, Zone 3, which was Bulacan, proved to be the better team," Calatrava said. "We lost to a better team at the right time for them and the wrong time for us."

Before the tournament, Calatrava said officials reminded the players to focus on effort rather than results.

"Our message to them was simply to play their best and play the game with the highest level of sportsmanship and fair play," he said, recalling the team's send-off led by Zone Director Glenn Escandor, coaches, and team officials.

For Calatrava, the finals appearance marked a significant milestone for grassroots basketball in Zone 12.

"Making the finals was already an accomplishment," he said. "In 3x3 basketball, anything can happen."

Although they fell just short of the championship, the RMC Bullpups returned to Davao with a runner-up finish, a breakthrough national campaign, and the distinction of proudly representing Davao City and Mindanao on the national stage. Casandra D. Payan / SPAMAST, SunStar Intern