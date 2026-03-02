RMC, Crocs FC bag 25th Aboitiz Football Cup titles

“Happy po kasi first time ko maging MVP sa ganitong event. Enjoy lang sa game, walang masyadong pressure kasi tiwala ako sa team (I’m happy because it’s my first time to be named MVP in an event like this. I just enjoyed the game. There wasn’t much pressure because I trust my team),” he told SunStar Davao in an interview.

In the under-13, the Crocs FC tamed the RMC Bulldogs to secure the crown. Rosevale School and Brassfield FC claimed the next two spots. LRO Vallecera earned the Golden Boot, Tesoro Venjo Golden Gloves, Jiroh Simpas Best Defender, and Rock Calatrava MVP.

Meanwhile, the Pineapple Country FC edged Davao Strikers FC, CR7 Foodtruck FC, and D’Tee Ferj FC. ZM Anasco earned the Golden Boot, Silvor Bag-ao best defender, and Bella Spinel MVP.

The coach of Pineapple Country FC credited teamwork and preparation for their Under-7 triumph, citing the high level of competition in Davao.

“They helped each other during the game. If someone makes a mistake, they make up for it as a team,” he said, adding that consistent training, even in the off-season, played a key role in their success.

Nueva Vergara captured the Under-9 title, finishing ahead of Crocs, Balangay Sentinels, and CR7 Foodtruck FFC. Calibo Simon won the Golden Boot, Deangelo Gonzales earned the Golden Gloves, Youseff Jelali was named Best Defender, and Andray Villamor took MVP honors.

In the Mommies event, Wolves FC captured the title over CR7 Foodtruck FC and Aces Football Club. Estela Sanchez earned Golden Boot, Jenn Pajiji Golden Gloves, Peny Gabito Best Defender, and Eartha Alternado MVP.

The Wolves FC dominated the Daddies category, defeating CR7 Foodtruck FC and Aces. Angelo John won the Golden Boot, Let Polo Golden Gloves, Dhanny Redulfa Best Defender, and Jamil Pajiji MVP.

The two-day festival-style tournament featured 13 age-group divisions, with elimination matches on Sunday and champions crowned in each category.

Under-16 and Under-18 winners, including RMC Bulldogs, will advance to national-level matches in May at the Aboitiz Pitch under the AFC Champions League development pathway.

Tournament commissioner Ching Delos Reyes said the bootfest underscored participation, development, and sportsmanship.

Tournament director Arman Valencia ensured smooth operations throughout the weekend meet.

Now in its 25th season, the tournament remains one of the country’s longest-running grassroots football programs.

It is organized by the Aboitiz Foundation in partnership with the Davao South Regional Football Association and Davao Light, with continued emphasis on environmental responsibility. Shaira Queen B. Bagay/DOrSU, SunStar Intern