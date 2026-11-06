Rolida, Gica share top honors at PAL golf tilt

AMATEUR standout Jacob Brendon Rolida and businessman Ray Gica emerged as the top performers in the 30th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational, taking the low-gross and low-net honors, respectively, at The Orchard Golf and Country Club on Tuesday.

Playing under intense heat at the club's Palmer and Player courses, Rolida carded a one-under-par 71 at the Palmer course to claim the low-gross title.

The young golfer continued his impressive run after winning low-amateur honors in the past two stops of the local professional golf tour at the South Pacific and Apo courses in Davao.

Rolida fired six birdies against five bogeys to finish one stroke under par.

Gica, meanwhile, came close to matching the amateur standout's performance. He eagled the par-5 sixth hole and birdied the next to finish with a gross 74 and a net 68, four strokes under par, under the System 36 scoring format used in the 18-hole tournament.

The event drew nearly 300 members of Philippine Airlines' frequent-flyer program, Mabuhay Miles.

The top awardees received a prize package that included 134,000 Mabuhay Miles and a Sealy Single Adjustable Bed worth more than P300,000.

PAL President Richard Nuttall, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Atty. Carlos Luis Fernandez, and Board Director David Ong joined hosts Alice Dixson and Jude Turcuato at the awarding ceremony.

Other division winners were Ian Davin Rosales in Class A, Abraham Rojas in Class B, Romeo Ignacio in Class C, Augie Palisoc in the Seniors Division, Denise Eliana Mendoza in the Jungolf Division, Leticia Linnel Bautista in the Ladies Division, and Roberto Samson in the Guest Division.

Rolida and Gica also collected special awards. Rolida recorded the longest drive at 303 yards on Palmer No. 4 and led the field with six birdies. Gica won nearest to the pin on Palmer No. 7, adding to his eagle on the sixth hole.

Other special awardees included Mark Lester Guanzon, who hit a 263-yard longest drive on Player No. 18; Felix Gurrea, who won nearest to the pin on Player No. 3; Dennis Mendoza, who recorded the most pars with 14; and Leonides Paragsa, who had the most bogeys, also with 14.

One of the day's biggest attractions was a BMW X1 xDrive25e xLine worth P3.398 million, offered as a hole-in-one prize.

The luxury crossover, prominently displayed near the course, added excitement as players took their shots at the challenging holes. Several golfers came close, but none claimed the vehicle. Participants instead took home corporate giveaways from the BMW team.

Mastercard served as co-presenter of the 30th Mabuhay Miles Elite Invitational Golf Tournament.

Petron and CWC Interiors supported the event as platinum sponsors, while Eton Properties, Sealy and LaVie were gold sponsors. Philippine National Bank, United Colors of Benetton, The Original Penguin, Upper House Shanghai, Rotana La Reserva Spain, and Power Mac Center served as silver sponsors.

Participating event donors included Marco Polo, UCC Coffee, Dusit Hotels, Belo Medical Group, Regal International Snack Food Corp., Okada, S&R, Tanduay, Anantara, Asia Brewery, Happy Living, SMEG, Unilab, Minuteman Printers, Nustar, Hiro, Meta Trading Corp., Sunlight Hotels & Resorts and Hertz.

Philippine Airlines, the country's flag carrier and only full-service network airline, was founded in 1941 and operates flights from its Manila and Cebu hubs to 29 domestic and 40 international destinations across Asia, North America, Australia, and the Middle East. PR