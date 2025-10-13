Rondina, Pons lead PH in World Beach Pro Tour

Sis Rondina and Bernadeth Pons, along with three other local pairs, lead the campaign as the Philippines becomes the epicenter of global volleyball action once again in the Volleyball World 2025 Beach Pro Tour Challenge, set for October 15 to 19 at the NuvaliSands Court by Ayala Land in Santa Rosa, Laguna.

Joining the Rondina-Pons tandem in the event organized by the FIVB through Volleyball World are Jenny Gaviola and Alexa Polidario, Sunny Villapando and Dij Rodriguez, and KlyOrillaneda and Gen Eslapor.

They are among 111 pairs in the competition hosted by the Philippine National Volleyball Federation, led by Ramon “Tats” Suzara and coming off the country’s successful hosting of the 2025 FIVB Men’s Volleyball World Championship last month.

“After the world championship hosting, here we are again at the Beach Volley Pro Tour with exciting world-class matches in Nuvali,” Suzara said.

The Philippines will also be fielding 2023 Southeast Asian Games bronze medalist Ran Abdilla, James Buytrago, Ronniel Rosales, Rancel Varga, Edwin Tolentino, and Larry John Francisco in the men’s division.

Sweden’s Jacob Holting Nilsson and Elmer Andersson are back to defend their men’s crown against a formidable field that includes Rio de Janeiro leg champions, brothers Javier and Joaquin Bello of England, who clinched the bronze medal last November in Nuvali.

Forty-six pairs from 15 countries are seeing action in the women’s competition, where Americans Toni Rodriguez and Molly Shaw are the defending champions. PR