RP Blu Boys, Girls bring glory as highest ranked Filipino team sport in the world

Presently, the RP Blu Girls is seeing action at the Canada Cup International Softball Championship in Surrey, British Columbia where they face teams from Hong Kong, Canada, Israel and Mexico, among others. A few weeks ago, the RP Blu Boys showed their grit at the 18th WBSC Men’s Softball WorldCup in Hermosillo, Mexico where they stepped to the plate against Australia, Czechia, Dominican Republic, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Prior to these remarkable runs, the year 2023 was hailed as a landmark year for Philippine softball, with four Cebuana Lhuillier-backed national teams qualifying for the World Cup: the RP Blu Girls, RP Blu Boys, the U15 Women’s Team, and the Philippine Co-Ed Slow Pitch Team. The RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls' exceptional performances in international competitions propelled the Philippines to the 14th spot in the WBSC rankings. Overall, the WBSC recognized the Philippines as the most improved nation, climbing 17 positions from No. 31 at the beginning of the year. This meteoric rise highlights the team's relentless drive and exceptional skill, setting the stage for an exciting future in international softball.

The dedication and passion of ASAPHIL President and Cebuana Lhuillier CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier have been instrumental in this remarkable journey of the RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls. His unwavering commitment to making softball a prominent and respected sport in the Philippines has driven countless initiatives and programs designed to elevate the sport to new heights. Lhuillier's leadership has not only provided the necessary financial support and resources but he has also created a culture of excellence and determination among the young athletes.

"I have high hopes for softball as it is a sport where I firmly believe that Filipinos have what it takes to be the world’s best," Lhuillier stated with conviction.

As the RP Blu Boys and RP Blu Girls continue their ascent on the global softball stage, their journey promises to be nothing short of exhilarating. Their relentless drive and exceptional talent are setting new benchmarks, making every game not just a must-watch event but an embodiment of the Filipino people’s potential and passion for the game. PR