RP Blu Girls clinch playoff spot in 2024 Canada Cup

The RP Blu Girls have secured a place in the playoffs of the 2024 Canada Cup after finishing in the top four during the group stage of the tournament, despite an erratic up-and-down performance that ended with a 2-3 record.

The Cebuana Lhuillier-backed RP Blu Girls kicked off their campaign with a strong start, dominating both New Zealand, 5-1 record, and Hong Kong, also with a 5-1 record, during their first and second matches respectively. These early victories allowed them to gain confidence and would have cemented a strong foothold for their tournament run. However, the RP Blu Girls faced a major setback when they were easily defeated by host country Canada, suffering a heavy 12-0 loss in their third matchup.

In their fourth match, the Blu Girls experienced a heartbreaking defeat against Israel. Holding a three-run lead, they lost their lead during the last four innings, ultimately losing with a recorded score of 4-3. This defeat was a significant blow to their momentum. It also didn’t help that during their final group stage match, they received another tough loss from the hands of Mexico, with a 7-0 scoreline. Despite these challenges, the Blu Girls' early successes ensured their place in the playoffs.

ASAPHIL President Jean Henri Lhuillier remains optimistic about the team's chances moving forward. "Even though we suffered some losses, I believe the girls can come back from these setbacks and perform strongly against their future opponents during the playoffs. Their immense hard work and dedication to the sport make me confident that they can take the trophy home," Lhuillier stated.

The RP Blu Girls are now gearing up for their playoff match, set to take place tomorrow, July 6, 2024, against Czechia in a do-or-die battle. PR