RP Blu Girls head to playoffs with Ireland after gallant fight vs Canada, USA

The RP Blu Girls had a challenging weekend at the WBSC U-18 Women's Softball World Cup 2024, falling to Canada and the USA in the Group C Opening Round. On Sunday, the Cebuana Lhuillier-backed team succumbed to a dominant USA team, losing 7-0 in a game that saw the American pitchers combine for a no-hitter. The USA's aggressive offense also capitalized on defensive lapses by the Philippines, scoring seven runs in five innings.

Earlier in the tournament, the RP Blu Girls also faced the formidable Canadian team, ending in a 0-6 score in favor of the Canadians. Caitlin Colley highlighted Canada’s 11-hit offensive performance with a solo homer in the fifth inning, leading her team to victory.

Danika Nell started for Canada, pitching four innings and giving up just two hits while striking out nine. Morgan Reimer took over for the last three innings, adding five more strikeouts to her tally.

For the Philippines, Trisha Hicayen went 2-for-2, while Callie Christian hit 1-for-3.

Canada’s pitcher, Reimer, further showcased her skill later in the tournament by throwing a perfect game and striking out 14 batters in a 2-0 victory over Australia. This historic game highlighted Reimer’s abilities and helped Canada secure second place in Group C with a 4-1 record.

Despite the setbacks, ASAPHIL President and Cebuana Lhuillier CEO Jean Henri Lhuillier expressed pride in the Blu Girls’ efforts on the international stage.

"I am incredibly proud of our girls for competing at such a high level against some of the best teams in the world," Lhuillier said. "This is not the end for the Blu Girls; it's just the beginning. These experiences are invaluable, and I am confident that they will continue to grow and develop as players."

Tonight at 10:30 pm PH time, the Blu Girls will have one more opportunity to give their all during the Play-Offs as they battle Ireland for fifth place in Group C. PR