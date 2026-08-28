Safe to engage

Let me veer away from my usual sports talk for a moment.

This week, I want to share something a little more serious — not as a sports columnist or a coach, but simply as an adult who believes that when children are entrusted to our care, their safety is a responsibility we can never take lightly.

Recent incidents and threats involving schools have understandably caused anxiety among parents, teachers, coaches, and students. Perhaps this is a good time for us adults to pause and reflect on how we respond when safety is uncertain.

Every threat must be taken seriously. But taking a threat seriously does not mean allowing fear to dictate everything we do.

As adults, we need to model vigilance without panic, preparedness without fear, and adaptability without paralysis.

This is especially important in sports.

We ask young athletes to stay disciplined, follow protocols, listen to their coaches, respect the rules, and make good decisions under pressure. Perhaps we should hold ourselves to the same standard.

One simple framework may help: SAFE.

S — Scan the situation. Before an activity, understand the environment, the people involved, and the current conditions.

A — Assess the risk. Ask what could go wrong and whether those risks can reasonably be managed.

F — Flex the approach. When circumstances change, adapt. Modify the activity, change the venue or schedule, limit participation, move online when appropriate, or postpone when necessary.

E — Engage responsibly. If we proceed, communicate clearly, maintain accountability, and make sure appropriate safety measures are in place.

Safe does not mean eliminating every risk. That is impossible. It means being responsible enough to recognize risk and wise enough to respond appropriately.

For those of us who work with children — parents, teachers, coaches, administrators, organizers and volunteers — this is part of becoming the responsible adults they need us to be.

Our children are watching how we respond to uncertainty.

Let us show them that being brave does not mean pretending there is no danger. It means being prepared, making wise decisions, caring for one another, and moving forward when it is safe to do so.

Safe to engage. Safe to play. Safe to learn. Safe to grow.

Because ultimately, the goal is not simply to return to normal.

It is to return better prepared.