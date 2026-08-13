Safety set for Southeast Asia Open-Water Championships

Organizers are putting comprehensive safety measures in place for the 4th Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships, set for Aug. 21-23 at Boracay Newcoast in Malay, Aklan.

“The safety of all our athletes is our top priority. We want to ensure they have a secure environment during the competition,” Philippine Aquatics Inc. Vice President Jojo Quilop said after a recent interagency meeting for the event.

PAI and the local organizing committee have submitted a comprehensive safety plan to Asia Aquatics for approval. The plan includes the number of kayaks, rubber boats, and jet skis needed during the competition, Quilop said.

“We are also looking at whatever loopholes remain so our safety measures are airtight,” he said.

The Philippine Coast Guard and Philippine National Police will also support security and safety operations during the championships.

Quilop said organizers have met with Aklan’s provincial disaster risk reduction and management officials and will meet with municipal officials next week.

The races will take place within Boracay’s cove, where organizers expect calmer waters and weather than on the island’s opposite side, Quilop said.

Philippine Lifesaving will also deploy five trained lifeguards each day during the races.

“One of Philippine Lifesaving’s 68 centers nationwide is in Boracay, so we will send five volunteer lifeguards daily during the competition to supplement the safety requirements of the organizers,” Philippine Lifesaving secretary-general DJ Salonga said.

“All of these lifeguard volunteers have undergone intensive training and received Philippine Lifesaving certificates after completing our lifesaving course,” Salonga said. “We are more than glad to offer our help for this international open-water swimming event.”

Organizers will also focus on protecting Boracay’s marine and ecological environment during the competition.

“Besides the safety measures for the participants, we are also taking steps to preserve and protect the ecological and marine environment while we are there,” Quilop said.

“We are conscious of Boracay’s reputation as one of the country’s top tourist destinations, so we want to maintain that status,” he said.

Quilop said PAI wants the country’s first hosting of the Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships to set a high standard.

“This is the first time the Philippines will host the Southeast Asia Open Water Swimming Championships, and we want everyone to be safe while having a good time with us. We want this to be the best hosting,” he said.

PAI also hopes the event will lead to more international open-water competitions in the country.

“The idea of PAI is that this will be just the first of many more international open-water swimming events, considering that we have 7,100 islands all over the country,” Quilop said. PR