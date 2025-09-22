Samal’s first 5150 sets pace for bigger races

Island Garden City of Samal - A total of 1,113 triathletes joined the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Sunday, September 21, blazing through Bridgeport’s waters, roads, and coastal paths. Organizers say this marks the start of a yearly tradition.

On Saturday, September 20, families joined the festivities during the Bigiw Fun Run, while on Sunday, September 21, athletes battled the tropical heat and tested their endurance with a 1.5-kilometer open-water swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride along the Davao Gulf, and a 10-kilometer run through Samal’s rising business hub, cheered on by locals who lined the route. A Sprint Distance race on Sunday also drew beginners and speed chasers.

But for race organizers, this weekend was only the beginning.

“This is an inaugural, meaning we are going to do this every year for the next three years, and hopefully more,” said Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events Inc., during a press conference held Saturday, September 20, at the Bridgeport grounds. “We already have backup plans. Bridgeport can handle more, so we’ll scale up as fast as we can.”

Galura hinted that the 5150 could expand into a 70.3-distance triathlon in the coming years, with longer swim, bike, and run legs. And with infrastructure like the Samal-Davao bridge in the pipeline, even a full Ironman isn’t out of the question.

For Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), the triathlon also showcased Bridgeport as a venue that will only get better with time.

“This is a real estate project with residential, commercial, and a marina. In the next few years, as we continue hosting the 5150, you’ll see more development here,” Lagdameo said. “Maybe by next year, the event area will already have permanent restaurants, and that will make the race experience even better. Hopefully, that attracts more participants, too.”

With world-class racing and local hospitality, the 5150 Samal sets the stage for even bigger races to come. MLSA