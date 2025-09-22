Sports

Samal’s first 5150 sets pace for bigger races

BETTER EXPERIENCE. Damosa Land Inc. (DLI) resident Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo (center) says they aim to give participants a better race experience each year as they host future editions of the triathlon, following the successful Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon held Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds in the Island Garden City of Samal. Also in the photo (from left): Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Jose Manuel Lagdameo, Sunrise Events Inc. president and general manager Princess Galura, Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes, and DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan.
BETTER EXPERIENCE. Damosa Land Inc. (DLI) resident Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo (center) says they aim to give participants a better race experience each year as they host future editions of the triathlon, following the successful Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon held Sunday, September 21, 2025, at the Bridgeport grounds in the Island Garden City of Samal. Also in the photo (from left): Davao del Norte 2nd District Rep. Jose Manuel Lagdameo, Sunrise Events Inc. president and general manager Princess Galura, Igacos Mayor Lemuel “Toto” Reyes, and DOT-Davao regional director Tanya Virginia Rabat-Tan.JUN MENDOZA PHOTO
Published on

Island Garden City of Samal - A total of 1,113 triathletes joined the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon on Sunday, September 21, blazing through Bridgeport’s waters, roads, and coastal paths. Organizers say this marks the start of a yearly tradition.

On Saturday, September 20, families joined the festivities during the Bigiw Fun Run, while on Sunday, September 21, athletes battled the tropical heat and tested their endurance with a 1.5-kilometer open-water swim, a 40-kilometer bike ride along the Davao Gulf, and a 10-kilometer run through Samal’s rising business hub, cheered on by locals who lined the route. A Sprint Distance race on Sunday also drew beginners and speed chasers.

But for race organizers, this weekend was only the beginning.

“This is an inaugural, meaning we are going to do this every year for the next three years, and hopefully more,” said Princess Galura, president and CEO of Sunrise Events Inc., during a press conference held Saturday, September 20, at the Bridgeport grounds. “We already have backup plans. Bridgeport can handle more, so we’ll scale up as fast as we can.”

Galura hinted that the 5150 could expand into a 70.3-distance triathlon in the coming years, with longer swim, bike, and run legs. And with infrastructure like the Samal-Davao bridge in the pipeline, even a full Ironman isn’t out of the question.

For Ricardo “Cary” Floirendo Lagdameo, president of Damosa Land Inc. (DLI), the triathlon also showcased Bridgeport as a venue that will only get better with time.

“This is a real estate project with residential, commercial, and a marina. In the next few years, as we continue hosting the 5150, you’ll see more development here,” Lagdameo said. “Maybe by next year, the event area will already have permanent restaurants, and that will make the race experience even better. Hopefully, that attracts more participants, too.”

With world-class racing and local hospitality, the 5150 Samal sets the stage for even bigger races to come. MLSA

Triathletes
Island Garden City of Samal
joined the inaugural Damosa Land 5150 Samal Triathlon
yearly tradition
race organizers
world-class racing and local hospitality

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph