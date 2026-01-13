Samante: 2026 NBA MVP Race and the World Game

If the early conversations around the 2026 NBA MVP race are any indication, basketball’s center of gravity has truly shifted. The leading names are a roll call not just of superstars, but of nations, and only one of the top five is American.

At the top sits Nikola Jokić of the Denver Nuggets. Jokić doesn’t overwhelm with speed or verticality. He dissects games with timing, touch, and an almost old-world understanding of spacing. His sustained excellence reminds us that fundamentals, decision-making, and basketball IQ age better than raw athleticism.

Second is Shai Gilgeous-Alexander of the Oklahoma City Thunder. The Canadian guard embodies modern guard play: smooth, patient, and relentlessly efficient. Shai’s rise is not accidental. It is the product of a system that invested in skill development, positional versatility, and confidence at an early age.

Third is Jaylen Brown of the Boston Celtics, the lone American in this group. Brown’s inclusion is necessary as proof that U.S. basketball continues to produce elite talent. What separates him now is maturity: two-way excellence, leadership, and an evolved understanding of winning beyond highlights.

Fourth is Luka Dončić, of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Slovenian star has long been the symbol of Europe’s basketball renaissance: creative, challenging, and fearless in big moments. Luka’s journey underscores how international leagues prioritize playing the “right way” over the spectacular.

Rounding out the list is Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, the French phenomenon. His blend of length, skill, and mobility reflects decades of innovative global coaching.

Four of the five MVP contenders are non–U.S. citizens. That is not a coincidence; it is a consequence of deliberate investment in grassroots systems, coach education, and long-term athlete development.

For Philippine basketball, passion must be matched with strong fundamentals, quality coaching, sports science, and long-term development pathways. As the NBA MVP race reflects the game’s global evolution, it offers clear lessons the Philippines must study and apply to remain competitive: prioritize fundamentals over early specialization, train coaches as educators, embrace sports science, and build pathways that reward patience and skill mastery.