Samante: 3 wishes for PH sports in 2026

As another sporting year unfolds, it's natural to pause, take stock, and dream a little.

Philippine sports have enjoyed inspiring highs, from grassroots heroes emerging from small communities to women rewriting history on the world's biggest stages. But if there's anything the past few years have shown us, it's that progress only becomes lasting when it is intentional.

Here are my three wishes for Philippine sports in 2026: linked, practical, and rooted in the belief that sports should truly serve people.

First, an extensive grassroots sports program, one that genuinely includes school sports, not just club teams.

Grassroots shouldn't simply mean scattered tournaments or once-a-year clinics. It should mean structured pathways, including training, coaching support, competitions, and character formation, that reach barangays, public schools, and far-flung communities.

Schools remain our most significant and consistent source of talent. Yet, they are often left to "figure it out" on their own, while clubs dominate opportunities. Imagine if every child, regardless of their income, had access to regular, high-quality sports experiences where learning, safety, and development take priority.

Second, there is a continued and deeper recognition of women in sports.

Filipina athletes have carried the flag with grace and power, proving they belong at the center of our sporting conversations.

Recognition, however, must go beyond medals and headlines. It should translate into equal funding, coaching opportunities, safe training environments, and leadership roles in sports organizations. When girls see women leading and winning, not just participating, the pipeline strengthens for decades.

And third, tie both priorities into sincere local sports stakeholder consultations for direction-setting.

Grassroots programs and women's inclusion will thrive only if they are co-designed with those who live the daily realities of sport: coaches, teachers, parents, athletes, LGUs, schools, and community leaders. Regular consultations create clarity on needs, avoid duplication, and ensure resources go where they matter most. They also build accountability. When people help craft the plan, they are more likely to sustain it.

Three wishes, one direction: a sports ecosystem that is inclusive, community-driven, and future-proof. With real action behind these conversations, 2026 can be a turning point for Philippine sports.

Happy New Year! Game on!