Samante: A future taking shape

There is something different about watching a young athlete live.

Television captures the highlights, the statistics, and the flashes of brilliance. But inside the arena, you notice the smaller details that reveal a player’s character long before the box score does.

Last week in Manila, I experienced that firsthand while watching my wife’s nephew, Shawn Argente, suit up for the Meycauayan Marilao Gems against the Negros Muscovados in the Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League.

The experience felt personal, but it also felt like watching the early chapters of a promising basketball journey unfold.

Shawn carries himself with quiet confidence. He does not chase attention or rely on unnecessary flair. Instead, he lets his effort speak for him.

Every offensive possession, defensive rotation, sprint in transition, and hustle play reflected discipline and determination. Those qualities did not appear overnight. His father, Carlo Argente, helped build that foundation early through guidance that clearly shaped Shawn’s understanding of the game and his work ethic.

His basketball journey has already been impressive.

From his years with Colegio de San Juan de Letran’s junior program to his collegiate stint at Jose Rizal University, Shawn steadily developed at every level of competition. Yet what stands out most is not simply his skill set, but his humility.

Despite the exposure and opportunities that come with competitive basketball, he remains approachable, respectful, and eager to improve.

That humility may become his greatest strength.

Many talented players plateau because they become satisfied too early. Shawn appears wired differently. You can sense the hunger to learn, the willingness to listen, and the drive to improve after every possession.

Those traits often separate good players from those who eventually build lasting names for themselves.

Watching him compete live last week, one thought stayed with me long after the final buzzer:

This kid may truly be going places.