Samante: Another her-story made

History was written on the half-court as Gilas Women delivered a composed and commanding 21-10 victory over host Singapore to clinch the final ticket to the FIBA 3x3 World Cup set this June in Warsaw, Poland.

An achievement that underscores years of steady program building and belief in the women’s game. It also marks a significant return to the global stage. The only previous appearance of the Philippines in the Women’s World Cup came in 2018, when the country proudly hosted the tournament.

This time, however, the journey is different. This time, it is earned.

The victory is more than numbers on the scoreboard; it is a testament to resilience, preparation, and the rising stature of Filipina athletes in international basketball. It signals a shift in which Gilas Women are no longer just participants but contenders capable of making noise on the world stage.

As Gilas Women turn their sights to Warsaw, the stage grows bigger, and so does the meaning of their journey. This is no longer just about qualifying; it is about proving that Filipina athletes belong among the world’s elite. The mission now carries greater weight: to compete with courage against the best, to inspire a new generation of young girls to dare to dream beyond limitations, and to continue rewriting a narrative long overdue for change.

In Warsaw, every possession will matter, and every game will be a test of character. They will face taller, stronger, and more experienced squads, but what Gilas Women bring is something just as powerful: heart, chemistry, and a deep sense of purpose. They carry not just a flag, but the hopes of a nation that has begun to believe more deeply in its women athletes.

Beyond the wins and losses, their presence alone sends a message: that Philippine women’s basketball is rising, evolving, and ready to take its place on the global stage. Each play becomes a statement, each victory a breakthrough, each setback a lesson that fuels growth.

And as the world watches, Gilas Women step forward, not just to participate, but to make their mark.