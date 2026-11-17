SPORTS have always been more than a contest of skills, strength, and strategy. At their best, they provide formative spaces where young people develop discipline, respect, empathy, and humility, while learning the responsibility that comes with being part of a community.

This is where the Jesuit value of Magis finds its place in sports.

Often understood as striving for the greater good or becoming more, Magis is not simply about winning more championships, scoring more points, or becoming the best athlete. It is about becoming better people and using our talents and opportunities to make a positive difference in others' lives.

Recent incidents involving bullying among minors and the disturbing sexualization of women remind us that we need to give renewed attention to this formative purpose of sports. These are not merely isolated social concerns. They challenge how we educate young people, how we teach respect, and how we shape the culture within our schools and communities.

Sports can be part of the response.

But this requires looking beyond the scoreboard. Coaches must serve as mentors, not merely tacticians. Teammates must understand that solidarity means standing up for one another, not joining in the humiliation of others. School administrators and sports organizations must ensure that playing fields and training environments remain safe spaces where everyone’s dignity is protected and discrimination, harassment, and abuse have no place.

Equally important is teaching young men to respect women not as objects of attention or desire, but as persons whose dignity and worth are never negotiable. Young athletes must also understand that strength is not measured by one’s ability to dominate others, but by the courage to stand up for what is right. This is a lesson worth learning both on and off the field.

Perhaps this is the real measure of Magis in sports: not how many trophies we bring home, but how many lives we positively influence along the way.

True victory in sports is not measured by championships alone. It is reflected in the individuals we form — those who compete with integrity, respect others, and uphold human dignity.

That is sports beyond the game. That is Magis.