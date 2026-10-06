Samante: Beyond basketball

For decades, basketball has been woven into the Filipino identity. From makeshift courts in barangays to packed arenas, the game has given us heroes, dreams, and a common language.

But perhaps it is time we recognize something important: The Philippines is becoming more than a basketball country.

Our performances in the Asian Games and other international competitions have repeatedly shown that Filipino excellence is not limited to the hardwood. Our athletes have made their mark in gymnastics, tennis, athletics, swimming, boxing, weightlifting, taekwondo, billiards, esports, and other disciplines. Every medal tells us the same story: Filipino talent exists across a much wider sporting landscape.

The problem is that our support system has not always evolved at the same pace.

We celebrate the athlete after the medal is won. We cheer when the flag is raised. We post their photographs and proudly share their victories.

But what happens before that moment?

How many athletes train with limited equipment? How many travel without adequate preparation? How many promising young athletes leave their sport because there simply isn't enough support?

If we are serious about becoming a sporting nation, our investment must extend beyond the sports that traditionally command the biggest audiences.

This does not mean taking anything away from basketball. Basketball will continue to be part of who we are. But being passionate about one sport should not prevent us from building excellence in others.

Perhaps our next great international sporting story will come from an athlete whose name most Filipinos have never heard before.

We should be ready for that story.

More importantly, we should help make it possible.

Schools, local governments, national sports organizations, universities, private companies, and communities all have a role to play. We need stronger grassroots programs, better coaching, sports science, facilities, more competition opportunities, and sustained athlete development.

The goal should not simply be to discover the next medalist.

It should be to build a system where more Filipino athletes have a genuine chance to become one.

I say this as a former basketball coach: Let us keep loving basketball, but let us also make room for every Filipino sport where talent, discipline, and dreams can flourish.

We are not abandoning basketball.

We are simply discovering how much bigger Philippine sports can be.