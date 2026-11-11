Samante: Beyond the trophy

Sometimes, the most meaningful victories in sports are not the ones celebrated with a championship trophy.

Alex Eala's recent campaign at the Prudential Hong Kong Tennis Open is a timely reminder of this. Although the Filipina fell short of the title after losing to American Claire Liu, 3-6, 0-6, in Sunday's final, her journey throughout the tournament earned her something just as valuable: the admiration and respect of those who understand what it takes to compete at the highest level.

Reaching the final was no easy feat. Her semifinal victory over former world No. 3 Maria Sakkari, in a grueling three-set match interrupted by rain, showcased her determination, patience and mental toughness. It was another glimpse of an athlete willing to fight for every point and embrace the challenges of competing against the world's best.

But what makes Eala particularly inspiring goes beyond her results. It is the hard work behind them.

Her remarkable 2026 season, highlighted by her maiden WTA Tour title in Washington and impressive performances in major tournaments, did not happen overnight. Behind every breakthrough are countless hours of training, sacrifices, setbacks, and an unwavering commitment to improve.

In her emotional post-match remarks in Hong Kong, Eala expressed pride in the work she and her team had put into the season. Her words spoke volumes about an athlete who understands that success is never a solo effort. It is a journey shared with people who believe, work, and persevere together.

For young Filipino athletes, there is an important lesson here. Talent may open doors, but discipline, humility, resilience and passion help keep them open.

Winning is certainly the goal of competition. But how athletes prepare, conduct themselves, and respond to defeat are equally important measures of sporting character.

Eala may have missed out on the Hong Kong championship, but she continues to win hearts and inspire a generation.

And perhaps that is another kind of victory worth celebrating.

Because being a champion is not just about winning tournaments. It is about becoming someone others can look up to, learn from, and emulate.

That's a winning example. Game On!