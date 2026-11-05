Samante: Bringing out the best in others

EVERY All Souls’ Day, we pause to remember those who have gone ahead of us. We look back on their lives, the memories we shared, and the lessons they left behind — lessons that continue to shape how we live, work, and relate to others.

For me, Kobe Bryant remains one of those people.

Kobe will always be remembered for his five NBA championships, relentless competitiveness, and the Mamba Mentality. His pursuit of excellence made him one of basketball’s greatest players. But beyond the accolades and individual achievements, one thought he shared has stayed with me: The most important thing is to inspire people so they can become great at what they want to do.

Greatness is often measured by personal accomplishments. But perhaps its deeper meaning lies in how we influence the lives of others. It is not just about being the best in the room. It is also about helping others recognize their potential and giving them the encouragement to reach it.

This is especially meaningful in sports. Coaches, teachers, mentors, and leaders may not always be the ones taking the shots, receiving the awards, or standing on the podium. Yet some of their greatest victories come from watching others succeed, knowing they helped make that possible.

Kobe understood that excellence was not something to keep to oneself. His influence reached far beyond the basketball court, inspiring generations of players to embrace discipline, hard work, and the courage to pursue their dreams. He showed that greatness is not only about what you achieve, but also about the standard you set and the people you inspire along the way.

His death in January 2020 reminded us how fragile life can be. But his legacy also reminds us that the impact of a life is measured not only by the years we spend on earth, but by the lives we touch and the difference we make.

This All Souls’ Day, remembering Kobe can mean more than revisiting his greatest games or celebrating his achievements. It can also mean taking a moment to ask ourselves: Whose life have we helped bring out the best in?

Have we encouraged someone to keep going when things got tough? Have we shared what we know to help someone grow? Have we used our influence to make others believe they can do more than they thought possible?

After all, the greatest legacy we can leave is not simply what we have accomplished, but what we have inspired others to become.

And that, to me, is a Mamba Mentality worth remembering.