Samante: Building from the ground up

In sports development, one question continues to shape programs: How do teams balance grassroots growth with the quick gains of recruitment? The answer often determines whether success lasts or fades.

Grassroots programs form the foundation of any sporting system. They build more than skills—they shape discipline, teamwork, and resilience early on. These programs develop athletes who carry a team’s identity and values. But growth at this level takes time. It requires steady support, consistent funding, and a long-term commitment.

Recruitment, meanwhile, offers faster results. Teams bring in experienced players to boost performance, fill gaps, and raise the level of competition. These additions can energize a program and push it toward immediate success. But relying too heavily on recruitment can sideline homegrown talent and weaken long-term stability.

The goal is not to choose one over the other. Strong programs use both.

Recruitment should support development, not replace it. Veteran players can guide younger athletes, share experience, and strengthen team culture. At the same time, grassroots systems must remain the priority, creating opportunities and developing talent from within.

Leadership makes the difference. Coaches and administrators must stay anchored in a clear philosophy: develop with purpose. Success should not rely only on wins and losses, but also on how athletes grow, stay, and progress through the program.

In the end, lasting success goes beyond trophies. It shows the strength of the system behind the team. When grassroots development and recruitment work together, programs do more than win—they endure.

Because the strongest teams are built from the ground up, with the right pieces added at the right time.