Samante: Building lasting programs

In my previous column, I imagined a future where we have stronger grassroots programs (including school sports), continued recognition and support for women in sports, and real consultations with local sports stakeholders to set our direction together.

This follow-up, inspired by my mentor and former college sepak takraw coach, Hecki Sentillas, brings that vision to life: sustainability through purposeful programs and coaches empowered by science and data.

Sustainability in sports isn’t simply “continuing year after year.” It means developing systems that can withstand leadership transitions, budget shifts, and the fluctuations of the competitive landscape.

Sustainable programs have clear philosophies, measurable goals, and well-defined pathways for athletes, ranging from grassroots to elite levels. They don’t depend on a single charismatic leader; instead, they rely on culture, structure, and shared responsibility.

That’s where data-driven, scientifically trained coaches become game-changers.

Today, coaching goes beyond instincts and motivational speeches. It requires understanding biomechanics, injury prevention, sports psychology, load management, nutrition, and recovery science. Coaches who track training data, not to micromanage, but to inform decisions, help athletes train smarter, not just harder. They can spot fatigue trends before injuries happen, personalize development plans, and evaluate progress objectively.

Data also democratizes learning. Coaches at schools with modest budgets can still benefit from simple tracking tools, accessible research, and collaboration networks. What matters most is mindset: curiosity, openness to feedback, and willingness to evolve.

Sustainable programs also require alignment. Administrators must invest not only in facilities, but in continuing education for coaches. Parents need to understand that long-term development sometimes means fewer tournaments and more thoughtful training. Train athletes to value consistency over shortcuts, and strengthen the ecosystem to drive sustainability.

Scientific training doesn’t replace heart; it sharpens it. Data doesn’t remove intuition. It guides it.

If we genuinely want our sports communities to flourish, we must move beyond short-term wins and toward systems that nurture athletes as students, citizens, and lifelong movers. The future of sports is not accidental, but planned, measured, and compassionately coached.

That’s the challenge. And that’s the opportunity.