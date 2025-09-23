Samante: Can OKC do it again?

The NBA returns in just a month, and so do the big questions. At the top: can the Oklahoma City Thunder repeat as champions?

Last season, OKC shocked the league. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander rose to MVP form, Chet Holmgren locked down the paint, and their young, fearless core played like vets. The result? A title run few expected, but one that signaled the Thunder's arrival as a true powerhouse.

But defending a crown is more challenging than winning it. The West is still a gauntlet. Denver, Houston, LA, and the rest of the West have reloaded. Indiana and Milwaukee loom in the East, each hungry for glory. Every contender has spent the offseason studying how to stop the champs.

If you're looking for other teams to watch, Dallas’ balance and Anthony Edwards' Timberwolves are strong bets to shake things up. But the spotlight remains on OKC. The Thunder's youth is both a strength and a challenge. They've got fresh legs, depth, and an identity rooted in unselfish basketball. But they'll also face opponents who have studied every inch of their championship run. Experience matters, and every contender will be gunning for them this year. With youth on their side and confidence from a championship run, they're no longer underdogs; they're the hunted. The NBA season is a marathon, not a sprint. And while OKC has proven they can cross the finish line first, the league rarely allows back-to-back fairy tales.

A month from now, the NBA season tips off. The journey begins again. 82 games, countless highlights, endless debates. Every team has something to prove: champions or challengers, contenders or rebuilders. The chase begins again. Can the Thunder prove lightning really can strike twice?

The only guarantee? Buckle up, because this season is going to be a ride.