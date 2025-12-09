Samante: Davao’s Future Stars Shine in SBP–Passerelle tournament

The spirit of youth basketball crackled through Davao City as it hosted the SBP–Passerelle Twin Tournament 2025, one of the country’s longest-running grassroots competitions. For decades, the league has been a launching pad for players who later shine in high school, college, and even professional basketball. This year, Davao’s young hoopers once again showed why the city remains a hub of talent, discipline, and passion.

In the SBP Division, Ateneo de Davao University (Ateneo A) captured the championship, displaying poise beyond their years. From the opening tip to the final buzzer, their teamwork, maturity, and hunger were evident, a testament to a program that invests in player development. Catalunan Grande Elementary School fought valiantly to finish second, while San Pedro College Basic Education earned third place with a gritty run. ASKAPS Academy, a consistent grassroots contender, rounded out the top four.

The Sportsmanship Award went to Catalunan Grande Elementary, highlighting that character and respect remain as important as victories. Division MVP Zander T. Banzali of Ateneo stood out with performances signaling a star in the making.

In the Passerelle Division, Rizal Memorial Colleges (RMC) showcased depth and discipline, marching to the championship. Philippine Academy of Sakya Davao Inc. took second place, while Holy Child College of Davao secured third and also earned the Sportsmanship Award, a double honor. Ateneo de Davao University finished in the top four in a highly competitive field. Marvin John P. Aguilar of RMC claimed MVP honors, emerging as the tournament’s standout performer.

As trophies find their way to school display cases, one truth stands: tournaments like this keep the heartbeat of Philippine basketball strong. Credit goes to BEST Center for steadily rebuilding a competition that continues to shape the next generation of players. Davao hoops is alive and thriving.