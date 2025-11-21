Samante: Dcaa 2025 champions

Congratulations to the Ateneo de Davao High School boys’ basketball team (Unit 6-Dacs), the new Dcaa Meet School Year 2025-2026 champions. On November 17, the Blue Knights put on a poised and convincing performance, pulling away for a 72–59 win over a gritty Rizal Memorial Colleges (Unit 5- Prisaa)squad. It was the kind of title game that deserved the spotlight—fast pace, sharp execution, and the fire you want to see when a championship is on the line.

This win speaks to more than one great afternoon. It’s the product of long practices, a steady coaching system, and a culture that puts the team above everything else. Ateneo’s program continues to shape players not just as athletes but as students and young leaders who understand what discipline and accountability look like.

As AdDU hoists the trophy, credit also goes to every school that suited up for this year’s Dcaa Meet. Whether on the court, track, field, or gym floor, athletes carried their communities with them. Their effort shows how strong local sports can be when families, coaches, and schools push in the same direction.

The timing feels right, too, coming as the world marks International Children’s Day. It’s a good reminder of what youth sports do best: build confidence, strengthen friendship,s and teach fairness and respect. Every child deserves a safe place to compete and grow, and events like this prove what’s possible when we give them that chance.

To the Blue Knights: enjoy the moment. Championships aren’t handed out; they’re earned through sweat and sacrifice. But beyond the medal, may the lessons of teamwork, humility and discipline stay with you long after the gym lights dim.

Mindanao basketball’s future looks bright, and for now, it’s shining in blue and white.