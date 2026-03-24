Samante: It’s time

In this corner of the world where passion meets perseverance, March offers us more than a page turn; it gives us a spotlight. And this year, that spotlight shines brightly on Alex Eala and the rising force of Filipina athletes who continue to redefine what is possible.

At just a young age, Eala has already carved her name into the global tennis conversation. From her historic junior Grand Slam success to her steady climb in the professional ranks, she represents more than talent. She embodies quiet determination, discipline, and belief. In a sport long dominated by traditional powerhouses, her presence signals that the Philippines, and Filipina women in particular, are ready to compete. And win on the world stage.

But Eala's story is not hers alone. It echoes the journeys of countless Filipina athletes who have pushed boundaries across disciplines, from boxing and weightlifting to football and athletics. These women carry not just medals or rankings, but narratives of resilience shaped by limited resources, cultural expectations, and the constant need to prove that they belong.

What makes this moment even more meaningful is its alignment with International Women's Month, a time to recognize the strength, courage, and contributions of women in all fields. In sports, that recognition is long overdue. For every Eala breaking through internationally, many others are grinding daily in local courts, fields, and gyms, often without the spotlight but with equal fire.

Eala's ascent reminds us of something simple yet powerful: representation matters. When young Filipina girls see someone who looks like them competing on global platforms, the dream becomes tangible. The court becomes closer. The impossible feels within reach.

GameOn has always been about stories that inspire, and this is one of them. Not just of a rising tennis star, but of a movement. A quiet, steady surge of Filipina excellence that refuses to be ignored.

This March, we celebrate them all. And if Alex Eala's journey is any indication, the future of Filipina sports isn't just promising. It's unstoppable.